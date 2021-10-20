CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 11 new deaths, 1,355 new cases

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSLqn_0cXUDVQQ00

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 11 new confirmed deaths and 1,355 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 898
  • 5-9 years: 1,578
  • 10-14 years: 1,671
  • 15-19 years: 1,086
  • 20-29 years: 2,577
  • 30-39 years: 2,878
  • 40-49 years: 2,246
  • 50-59 years: 2,149
  • 60-69 years: 1,633
  • 70-79 years: 877
  • 80+ years: 491

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 88,044 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,262,521 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 11,418 new individuals have tested positive with 2,201,002 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.82%

Hospitalizations:

There are 559 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 73 patients intubated. There are 196 patients of the 559 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,355
  • Total Cases: 783,533
  • New Deaths: 11
  • Total Deaths: 18,485

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 115
  • Total Cases: 56,284
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 390

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 64
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 64,868
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,649

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 12
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,518
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 12
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,390
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 32
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,616
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 146 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 214,924 new tests reported with a total of 10,394,985.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

WWLP

