HOUSTON (AP) _ Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $128.6 million. The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.39 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO