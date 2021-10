"There’s no day that’s any better, in my opinion, than a day spent in nature," Roger Lynch, fiber supply manager at WestRock, reminisced. That’s just what Lynch’s job calls for — days spent deep in nature, walking through the woodlands from which WestRock procures its fiber and strategizing with family forest landowners on how to maximize the sustainability of their forests. It’s a love that was nurtured in him by his father, who worked in forestry for about three decades. Today, what he learns on those days spent in nature inform how these lands are managed so that generations after him can enjoy them too.

