Public Health

FDA Authorizes Mixing COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (CBS) – Federal regulators have voted to allow the mixing of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday. The Federal Drug Administration also cleared booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the...

