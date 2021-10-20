CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Local stores prepare early for holiday shopping amid supply chain shortages

By Stephanie Wade
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vAWN7_0cXUCeAc00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau is warning holiday shopping is at risk. Online purchase scams are up, now accounting for more than a third of all scam reports, as more people have turned to online buying during the pandemic; perhaps making shopping locally the safest route.

From ornaments to all things holiday decor, Silver in the City has officially launched its holiday collection.

“They’ve got it covered,” said shopper Michelle Gassyt. “Whether it’s a scarf or a mitt or glasses or earrings.”

“We heard a lot from our vendors that we buy from to expect probably some shipping delays or supply chain shortages so we got our holiday shopping done early,” said Kristin Kohn, owner of Silver in the City.

Kohn said their vendors encouraged them to heavily stock up on items now because they might not be able to re-order more in December. Especially since they also carry many local artists and makers' work, who might also be impacted by the supply chain shortages.

“With shipping delays, they may not be able to get those materials before the end of the year,” Kohn said.

“I have the boys out of state and out of the country,” said Gassyt. “And thinking about shipping and family.”

Gassyt has also been watching the news on the supply chain shortages and explained why it’s even more of a reason to shop local now.

“This is easy for me,” she said. “I’m the sock mom. I’m the piece of jewelry mom. I’m the puzzle mom, notebook mom. And this is just more personal.”

Kohn notes that every time you do shop locally, your money stays in your local economy.

“They are a community member with you and your support is felt very deeply by them,” Kohn added.

Silver in the City has extended their holiday return policy so any purchases you make can be exchanged or returned by the end of January. They’ve also created incentives for people to shop early, where for every $100 you spend, you’ll get a $10 coupon to come back and spend next year.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

From Food to Toys, Worsening Supply Chain Shortages Impacting Mass. Stores

Pandemic-related supply chain issues continue to rattle businesses nationwide, leaving basic essentials such as food in short supply and making toys and other merchandise scarce as retailers brace for the usually busy holiday season. Barren shelves at grocery stores and inconsistent inventory at retailers are routine concerns, and store owners...
NEWTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Holiday Shopping At Mercy Of Prolonged Pandemic-Era Supply Chain Interruptions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two months before Christmas, and the rush is on in a different way than ever before. With shipping delays, product shortages and factory closings, many hot gifts will be in short supply. WCCO’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield looks at what shoppers need to check off their lists now. It’s not just during the time for giving that one group of people at New Hope Baptist do just that. They say they’re looking out for the needs of others year ’round, running a busy food ministry on the east side of St. Paul. That sometimes leaves them ill prepared for giving...
NEW HOPE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shopping#Local Now
ABC 33/40 News

Supply chain issues continue ahead of holiday grocery shopping

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Supply chain issues are continuing to affect retailers everywhere. Some products you normally see on grocery store shelves are there one day and gone the next, with little rhyme or reason. Chris Pilleteri, the vice president of Mr. P's Deli, has dealt with the issues...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
kezi.com

Shop early and shop local this holiday season, business owners urge

EUGENE, Ore. -- As the busy holiday season approaches, local business owners are sharing a message with buyers: shop early and shop local. This comes after a whirlwind of opened and closed doors, shortages and a growing fight to stay afloat financially. Sarah Dooley is the president and founder of...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Vice

How Supply Chain Issues Could Create Big Problems for Holiday Shopping

OK, we know it’s a little early to be getting on your case about holiday shopping, but we have a good reason: Supply chain issues could (and probably will) seriously affect your ability to get anything you buy online—including gifts—this year. While there’s always some amount of griping about the...
SHOPPING
WWD

How Global Supply Chain Challenges Will Impact Holiday Beauty Shopping

Click here to read the full article. Beauty won’t be spared by supply chain disruptions this holiday season, though there are some silver linings for big companies, experts say. A months-in-the-making mixture of coronavirus-related shutdowns, unpredictable — and fatal — weather conditions, a dearth of shipping and transport capacities and a steep escalation in demand for goods have come to a head, resulting in a global supply chain that is utterly overwhelmed. The outcome is unprecedented congestion at North America’s largest ports and inventory shortages that experts say will drive up prices throughout the holiday season.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage...
BEAUTY & FASHION
aithority.com

Supply Chain Disruptions: Holiday Shoppers Already Experiencing Product Shortages and Delays

Rising shipping costs impacting consumers’ holiday shopping decisions. Holiday shopping is in full swing, and many Americans (40 percent) have. started checking gifts off their lists. But according to recent data by Shopkick, a leading shopping rewards app, rising COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant are proving to have an impact on consumers’ holiday shopping behavior. Nearly a third (30 percent) of shoppers are already experiencing limited product availability in-store and online, as well as higher shipping costs (58 percent), forcing the majority of consumers (68 percent) to reconsider how they will shop this holiday season.
BUSINESS
ccxmedia.org

Grocery Stores Feel Impact of Truck Driver Shortage, Supply-Chain Issues

It might be harder for you to get some of your favorite items at the grocery store. A global supply-chain problem is one reason for empty shelves. Jim Almsted, owner of Almsted’s Fresh Market in Crystal, says he has a hard time keeping some items on store shelves these days. Pointing to a bare shelf, he said, “this is where all of our box drinks should be, and we just can’t get any.”
CRYSTAL, MN
Taste Of Home

The Holiday Items You Might Not Find in Stores This Season

I know fall has barely started and you’d rather stock up on Halloween candy than think about hanging Christmas lights. But with food shortages around the country, suppliers think holiday items might get harder to find, too—and it’s best to be prepared in advance. We’re hearing rumors of a Christmas...
SHOPPING
WRTV

WRTV

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy