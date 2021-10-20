CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William and Kate's tender moment at Earthshot ceremony: How the Cambridges took a leaf out of Meghan and Harry's book with PDA pictures

By Chloe Morgan For Mailonline
 6 days ago

With her hand resting on his lower back as they look into each other’s eyes, this behind-the-scene glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is both touching and intimate.

The black and white picture shows William and Kate at the Earthshot Prize awards.

It was one of three images, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, that the couple posted on social media following Sunday’s inaugural eco-event.

The Earthshot Prize is awarded by the Royal Foundation to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism.

Guests at the ceremony at London’s Alexandra Palace had included Sir David Attenborough and Dame Emma Thompson. Kate dazzled in an Alexander McQueen dress, estimated to be worth £4,290, while William wore a green velvet jacket and black polo neck.

Kate and William appear to be following in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by releasing photographs in black and white - and choosing to share their rare moments of public affection.

Mr Jackson, who is married to The Duchess of Cambridge's stylist and close friend Natasha Archer, 34, took to Instagram and explained how he captured a series of behind-the-scene pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday at Alexandra Palace in London.

The couple have always acknowledged the Queen's wishes for royal family members to avoid loved-up displays in public.

However, photographer Glenn Gratton told FEMAIL the Duchess of Sussex is putting her own stamp on royal photos by releasing them in black and white.

It comes after Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, have plumped for black and white pictures on a number of important occasions, including their official engagement shoot and their first Christmas card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gXVg_0cXUCadi00
Royal photographer Chris Jackson captured Kate Middleton making a rare moment of affection towards her husband Prince William at the Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgrbH_0cXUCadi00
In another adorable photograph from the engagement, a dapper dressed Prince William pulls back the curtain as he and Kate are seen smiling and laughing

In another adorable photograph from Sunday's engagement, a dapper dressed Prince William pulls back the curtain as he and Kate are seen smiling and laughing together.

Elsewhere, two poignant individual shots of the pair show them both reflecting before they're about to go on stage on give their speeches on the importance of looking after the environment for several generations to come.

Alongside the series of snaps, Chris penned: 'Some of you may have noticed I was a little quiet after the Earthshot awards…

'This was because I had a fantastic opportunity to shoot "behind the scenes" with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the groundbreaking environmental initiative that will do a huge amount to change the narrative over the next few years.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmp1a_0cXUCadi00
Prince William and Kate appear to have followed in the footsteps of Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, with the latest snaps shared behind-the-scenes at the Earthshot Prize on Sunday. Pictured, posing in the grounds of their $14 million Californian mansion in front of a 'tree of life'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvUVG_0cXUCadi00
Kate Middleton can be seen holding onto the railings as she takes to her seat next to husband, Prince William 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dS07J_0cXUCadi00
Another poignant shot of Prince William shows him reflecting before heading on stage at the end of the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtjDG_0cXUCadi00
In another powerful snap, Prince William, can be seen stepping on stage after ditching his usual black tuxedo for a trendy polo neck and green velvet jacket

'It was special to witness the passion and energy that went into this event from close quarters and performances from talented artists such as @teddysphotos @ksi and @coldplay.

'I think these pictures illustrate some the depth of feeling throughout the event.'

To match the event's ethos and highlight on sustainability, the mother-of-three recycled the Alexander McQueen dress she first wore ten years ago in 2011, at a Bafta reception in Los Angeles while she and Prince William were touring America as newly-weds.

The decade-long global environmental competition awards £1million to five winners for an idea to protect the planet.

However, the choice of the monochrome snaps comes after Prince Harry and Meghan chose two black and white family photos to announce Meghan's pregnancy with Lilibet, where the royal couple can be seen posing in the grounds of their $14 million Californian mansion in front of a 'tree of life.'

They also opted for the same style to announce their son's name on Instagram in May 2019, and released a further two from the photocall at Windsor Castle earlier the same day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oDW8a_0cXUCadi00
Another shot shows Sir David Attenbrough speaking on stage at the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldgMo_0cXUCadi00
Nigerian Afropop star Yemi Alade, 32, turned heads in a dramatic red mini playsuit with a statement skirt cape 

Speaking to Femail, photographer Glenn Gratton said Meghan is 'image conscious' and would have carefully thought through which photos to release of her son to make the best impression.

He added black and white is 'in vogue' and is a way for the royal mother to distance her photos from the high contrast, filtered photos that flood social media feeds.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a statement when they released two of the three official engagement photos in black and white.

The snaps, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, captured the couple looking loved-up in the grounds near their now-home Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qD8KD_0cXUCadi00
The snaps, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, captured the couple looking loved-up in the grounds near their now-home Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. Pictured, one of the engagement photos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mggmv_0cXUCadi00
Harry and Meghan also opted to have black and white photos on their wedding day, later choosing this one of them standing with their backs to the camera as their first Christmas card

Harry and Meghan also opted to have some black and white photos on their wedding day, later choosing one of them standing with their backs to the camera as their first Christmas card.

Social media has proved an excellent platform for the couple to showcase their personal take on photography.

The first post on their Sussex Royal account was a gallery culminating in a previously unseen black and white snap on their royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.

They have since shared monochrome snaps to highlight their work and charitable causes.

The Duchess of Sussex showed she is personally a fan of black and white snaps when she shared a monochrome photo of husband Prince Harry rehearsing for an Invictus Games speech during the royal tour last autumn.

