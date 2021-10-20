CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Shake Shack founder calls for $15 an hour minimum wage in New York restaurants

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yu721_0cXUCW3g00

Danny Meyer , the New York restaurateur and founder of the Shake Shack chain of burger outlets, has joined calls to raise the minimum wage in restaurants to $15 an hour, reiterating his support for fairer pay in the industry.

Mr Meyer believes that paying people “the right amount of money” is in the interests of business and wants New York Governor Kathy Hochul to act.

“I don’t know that I’ve seen anything that is more in our self-interest as a business,” said Mr Meyer.

“We can solve this and in the end, it is in our self-interest to do the right thing. And I believe Governor Hochul sees this.”

Restaurants, and the hospitality industry as a whole, are going through a staffing shortage in the aftermath of the pandemic as millions of Americans have not yet returned to work, holding out for better wages or conditions.

During the pandemic, hospitality workers suffered greatly as millions were laid off when their places of employment were shuttered as part of state lockdowns.

Raising wages to $15 an hour might go some way to attracting people back to work in an industry that is famously low-paid in the US, with many workers relying on tips.

Despite efforts by progressive Democrats to increase it, the federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009, but for tipped workers, it is a shocking $2.13 in most states.

Mr Meyer joins a host of politicians and activists determined to raise wages in the hospitality industry.

On Tuesday he was present at the launch of the book One Fair Wage by Saru Jayaraman, Bloomberg reports.

Ms Jayaraman is president of the One Fair Wage organisation, which campaigns for higher pay.

She notes that hundreds of New York restaurants have already brought wages up to $15 an hour with tips to help with recruitment during the staffing shortage.

One Fair Wage reports that by May 2021, 53 per cent of employed restaurant workers surveyed by the group reported that they are considering leaving the industry, 76 per cent of that number said they were leaving due to low wages and tips.

More than three-quarters said they would only stay if their job provided a full, stable, liveable wage with tips on top.

Thousands of restaurants have already boosted wages to attract new workers and retain existing staff. Mr Meyer and Ms Jayaraman want New York state to enact legislation to make it law, arguing that it will help the local food industry.

Speaking out against the wage increase, the National Restaurant Association said in a statement earlier this year that a nationwide increase will “create insurmountable costs for many operators”.

In November 2015, Mr Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group said it would overhaul its pricing structure by increasing menu prices to better remunerate staff, and eliminate tipping .

The practice, known as “Hospitality Included”, was rolled out across the group’s fine-dining locations including The Modern, Gramercy Park Tavern, and Union Square Cafe, and was largely welcomed by the industry.

The practice ended in July 2020 as restaurants reopened for outdoor dining after the first wave of the pandemic and businesses had to cope with ongoing uncertainty as to when things might return to normal.

â€‹â€‹“It’s against that precarious and unpredictable backdrop that we are concluding the chapter on Hospitality Included, and reopening with tips, all the while advocating for policy changes that will introduce much-needed equity into the compensation system,” Mr Meyer wrote at the time.

Mr Meyer gave kitchen staff a 25 per cent pay increase and bowed to try to persuade lawmakers to change the existing rules about tip-sharing.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
Dearborn Press & Guide

AlTayeb Restaurant named to New York Times’ Restaurant List

The New York Times released “The Restaurant List,” which is the “top 50 places” the staff of the paper is “excited” to eat at in America. Only one Michigan restaurant made the list — AlTayeb Restaurant, 15010 Warren Ave., Dearborn. The article in the Times said: “Ali Hamade and his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NEWS10 ABC

Examining New York’s Restaurant Resiliency Program

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — At the beginning of the month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new statewide initiative that puts aside up to $25 million in grants for restaurants that are willing to provide meals for underserved communities. “It’s really timing is perfect when you think of restaurants and what they’ve faced from the pandemic,” said […]
Food Beast

Shake Shack's New Black Truffle Menu Available Nationwide

Black truffle menu items always have an air of lavish aura around it, enticing diners with its nutty, earthy, and uniquely savory flavors. This reputation is the very reason why Shake Shack's Black Truffle menu had a successful test last December at four New York and California locations. And with...
RESTAURANTS
InsideClimate News

New York’s ‘Deliveristas’ Are at the Forefront of Cities’ Sustainable Transportation Shake-up

In late September, Manny Ramírez, one of more than 65,000 food delivery workers who travel New York City by bicycle each day, went to meet a fellow courier whom he hoped to recruit into a workers’ advocacy group. But on the way, a car hit him—the second one to do so in just one year. The first crash happened while he was making deliveries, and left him out of work for four months. Ramírez escaped his latest crash with only an injured arm, but over the past two years, 16 other couriers have been killed on New York’s streets. And, as in many of these crashes, the driver who most recently hit Ramírez fled and has not been found.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Saru Jayaraman
Person
Danny Meyer
QSR magazine

Shake Shack, Chef JJ Johnson Create New Menu to Benefit Nonprofit

As part of Shake Shack’s collab series Now Serving, Shake Shack’s culinary team has joined forces with chef JJ Johnson to create a one-of-a-kind, limited-time menu for a good cause. The menu, featuring the Little J’s Burger and Curry Crunch Fries, will be available in limited quantities on Thursday, October 28 at the Shake Shack in Harlem, NY. Net proceeds from the menu will be donated to Rethink Food, a nonprofit organization with the mission to create a more sustainable and equitable food system. With programs designed to address food insecurity, use underutilized food and make sure everyone can get access to nutritious meals, Rethink has prepared over 5 million meals and directed $25M to communities and restaurants in cities like New York, Nashville and San Francisco since April 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Business rates cut by 50% for shops, pubs, hotels and restaurants as beer and cider tax slashed

Hospitality, retail and leisure firms will get a 50 per cent business rates discount for a year to help them through the continuing damage caused by the pandemic.In his Budget speech, the chancellor said any eligible businesses, including shops, pubs and leisure centres, will see the tax on their premises slashed for a year, up to a value of £110,000.Rishi Sunak also said he would make the system “fairer and timelier” revaluations with more frequent revaluations every six years, starting in 2023.However, Rishi Sunak stopped short of granting business groups their wish of overhauling the widely disliked tax.The tax...
ECONOMY
oswegonian.com

Minimum wage must increase

As Americans are finishing the war against COVID-19 pandemic, a new war seems to be heating up. As those in the media would call it, “Striketober” is making itself out to be more than just phase. Workers across the nation are starting to go on strike; as more than 10,000...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Shake Shack#Americans#Democrats#Bloomberg#Fair Wage
uatrav.com

Arkansas restaurants struggle to retain staff as workers flee hospitality business

As a months-long nationwide labor shortage continues to rock the hospitality business, restaurateurs in Northwest Arkansas are doing what they can to adapt to new challenges. Despite a volatile pandemic year when U.S. unemployment hit a record high 14.8%, according to the Congressional Research Service, poverty is projected to be nearly halved in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic levels. Owing to federal aid distributed under the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021, the annual poverty rate that takes into account income and aid is projected at 7.7% in 2021, compared to 13.9% in 2018, according to the Urban Institute.
ARKANSAS STATE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King decides to cut the coupons

Burger King is cutting coupons. Specifically, the fast-food chain has been reducing the frequency with which it uses paper coupons to get customers in the door. Apparently, company executives said, younger consumers don’t use them enough. Burger King wants to spend its money instead on offers that will actually get them in the door. “It’s been traditionally an important channel,” Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. “But its effectiveness has eroded over time, especially with younger consumers.”
RESTAURANTS
CBS News

$21 is the new $15 in minimum wages at more companies

USAA is increasing wages by a little over 30% for its lowest-paid employees, as the nation's 29th-biggest bank joins Bank of America — the second-largest — in paying an hourly rate of at least $21. The wage hike took effect on Sunday and translates into an annual salary of $43,680,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
csbj.com

Minimum wage hike rattles small businesses

Colorado’s minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1 from $12.32 per hour to a proposed $12.56 per hour. The Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Labor Standards and Statistics also proposed an increase from $9.30 to $9.54 per hour for tipped employees. While economists don’t foresee the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

The Independent

307K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy