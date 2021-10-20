CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Kessel Run, ACC strike first user deal involving AF MAJCOM under new software AQ policy

By Briana Reilly
insidedefense.com
 6 days ago

Kessel Run and Air Combat Command have struck a deal formalizing the coding unit’s continued delivery of software and further modernization efforts, marking the first user agreement involving an Air Force major command under the Defense Department’s new software acquisition policy. Announced in a news release today, the arrangement...

insidedefense.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

InnoH2O to develop water reuse system for Air Force

(WTAJ) — InnoH2O Solutions, LLC in Somerset County has been selected by the United States Air Force to design a water treatment and reuse system for their forward operating bases. InnoH20 will take a commercial design and modify it for use by the military. “This is a great project for the Air Force and we […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Applications#Command And Control#Acc#Af Majcom#Aq#Air Combat Command#The Defense Department#Krados#The Air Force
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
USNI News

Report to Congress on Emerging Military Technologies

The following is the Oct. 21, 2021 Congressional Research Service report, Emerging Military Technologies: Background and Issues for Congress. Members of Congress and Pentagon officials are increasingly focused on developing emerging military technologies to enhance U.S. national security and keep pace with U.S. competitors. The U.S. military has long relied upon technological superiority to ensure its dominance in conflict and to underwrite U.S. national security. In recent years, however, technology has both rapidly evolved and rapidly proliferated—largely as a result of advances in the commercial sector. As former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel observed, this development has threatened to erode the United States’ traditional sources of military advantage. The Department of Defense (DOD) has undertaken a number of initiatives to arrest this trend. For example, in 2014, DOD announced the Third Offset Strategy, an effort to exploit emerging technologies for military and security purposes as well as associated strategies, tactics, and concepts of operation. In support of this strategy, DOD established a number of organizations focused on defense innovation, including the Defense Innovation Unit and the Defense Wargaming Alignment Group.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Software
insidedefense.com

Marine Corps begins fielding robot system for littoral operations

Marine Corps Systems Command started fielding an unmanned, amphibious robot to support littoral missions last month. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Remotely Operated Vehicle is a box-shaped robot that can identify and neutralize explosive threats in the water, according to today's press release. "The ROV employs sound navigation and ranging sensors,...
MILITARY
NEWSBTC

Strike Launches New Feature To Allow Users Convert Salaries To Bitcoin

Payments processor Strike has announced the launch of a new feature that will allow users to convert their paychecks to bitcoin. This feature brings workers one step closer to collecting their paychecks in bitcoin. Instead of the employer paying out wages and salaries in BTC, employees can take the paychecks they receive and convert them to cryptocurrency in one easy step.
COMPUTERS
insidedefense.com

Marine Corps acquires two MQ-9 Reapers

The Marine Corps acquired two MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aircraft systems from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems on Friday, according to the company’s press release. The Reapers have been in operation for the Marine Corps as part of a leasing agreement since 2018 and have accrued over 12,000 flight hours supporting operations in the Middle East, according to General Atomics.
MILITARY
UPI News

Pentagon's plans for hypersonic weapons sees setback after rocket fizzles

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon's hypersonic weapons program hit a stumbling block Thursday after a test of a booster rocket failed. A booster rocket carrying a hypersonic glide body failed during a test at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak, reports CBS News. The booster was not directly related to hypersonic technology, and instead just the booster, Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman told CBS News in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insidedefense.com

Sandia launches research rockets in hypersonic strike test

Sandia National Laboratories launched a trio of research rockets in support of a Pentagon project to develop and field a long-range hypersonic weapon, the Navy announced today, lofting instrumented boosters over the Atlantic Ocean from a U.S. government launch pad in Virginia. On Oct. 20, the Navy Strategic Systems Programs...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy