Police tased man after investigation was interrupted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senatobia Police Officers responded to an armed robbery.

The armed suspect tucked the gun in his waistband, ran from the officers, when the police arrived. He was found in a nearby Days Inn parking lot, police said.

According to reports, the suspect attempted to take money from a 12-year-old.

A crowd formed, while the SPO was gathering information.

An adult male approached the officers aggressively, and threatened to assault an officer.

The officers attempted to arrest him, but the male resisted, so a taser was used to subdue him.

Others were hostile in crowd, but no one else approached with threats, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, please contact the Senatobia Police Department.

“In situations like these, it is always disheartening when a small portion of people attempt to disrupt officers’ efforts to restore peaceful conditions. This type of behavior is unfair to the law abiding residents who do not wish to have drug activity or violence near their homes. In our mission to serve the community, we are thankful for the continued support of those who support public safety.”

