WSP investigating collision involving semi truck

Pfizer's request to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for Americans as young as 5 years old cleared a key regulatory hurdle Tuesday, after a panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted by a majority to back Pfizer's request. The vote is a crucial step towards vaccinations for...
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday said he doesn’t like the idea of targeting only the 700 wealthiest Americans to pay for a big chunk of the Democrats' spending package, raising doubts over a newly proposed tax on billionaires. “I don’t like it. I don’t like the connotation that we’re...
ARLINGTON, Va. — President Biden hit the campaign trail with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday as Election Day in the commonwealth reaches its final stretch. Biden used the speech, which lasted more than 15 minutes, to urge voters to head to the polls, warning that a victory...
HONG KONG — This royal wedding was an untypically understated affair. When Princess Mako of Japan, Emperor Naruhito’s niece and the daughter of his younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, wed in Tokyo on Tuesday, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings. In another first, she is forgoing the lump-sum payment of about $1.3 million that female royals receive after they lose their imperial status by marrying a commoner.
(CNN) — A district attorney in New Mexico hasn't ruled out criminal charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" movie set, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday, noting the shooting remains under active investigation. News of the potential for criminal charges was first reported on Tuesday by the New...
The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female - and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.
(CNN) — The men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in August 2020 can potentially be referred to at his trial as "rioters" or "looters," a Wisconsin judge said Monday while reiterating his long-held view that attorneys should not use the word "victim." Defense lawyers maintain the young man acted in self...
The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
