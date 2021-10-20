CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zach Galifianakis Weighs in on the Negative Effects of Social Media and Texting at the Premiere of 'Ron's Gone Wrong'

By Ashley Hume
seattlepi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe premiere of “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s animated sci-fi film, took place at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday night. Directed by Sarah Smith, the family movie follows socially awkward seventh grader Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) who receives robot Ron (Zach Galifianakis) for...

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

RON’S GONE WRONG Advance Tickets On Sale. Plus, New Clip!

Advance tickets for 20th Century Studios’ and Locksmith Animation’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong” are now available for purchase at: https://www.fandango.com or wherever tickets are sold. To celebrate, the studio has released this new clip which you can watch here below. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” opens in theaters nationwide October 22, 2021. “Ron’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Kylie Cantrall
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Zach Galifianakis
thedigitalfix.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong review (LFF 2021) – Zach Galifianakis leads a charming look at the dangers and delights of technology

The growing ubiquity of technology is a topic that science fiction movies have been grappling with for a while now. From Joaquin Phoenix falling in love with a smartphone to Will Smith being a robot racist, cinema has had a love affair with machinery basically since the invention of the Spinning Jenny. OK, that’s a slight overstatement, but Hollywood and moviemakers basically love to warn us of the potential dangers of machinery.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Jack Dylan Grazer & the filmmakers on the making of ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

After premiering at the 65th London Film Festival, 20th Century Studio’s animation ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ hits cinemas this week. We sat down with the film’s stars Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms as well as filmmakers Sarah Smith (director & co-writer), Peter Baynham (co-writer), Jean-Philippe Vine (director) and Octavio Rodriguez (co-director) to talk about the film.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Ron’s Gone Wrong on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Written by Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ is an animated movie that features talented voice actors like Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rob Delaney, Justice Smith, Kylie Cantrall, Olivia Colman, and Ed Helms. The comedy film follows an innocent middle schooler who has no friends until his father buys him a digitally connected robot that understands him.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong co-writers on “making Her for kids”

Making kids movies is hard, as the people behind the new animated movie Ron’s Gone Wrong can attest to. The animators, writers, and actors at the new animation studio Locksmith have spent five years fine-tuning their fun family movie, and I’m delighted to say all their hard work has paid off. Ron’s Gone Wrong is a strong first outing for the animation house with charm and heart aplenty.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locksmith Animation#The El Capitan Theater
soundtrack.net

Hollywood Records Announces 'Ron's Gone Wrong' Soundtrack Album

The Ron's Gone Wrong Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album is available today from Hollywood Records. The soundtrack features two end-title track songs: the feel-good single "Sunshine" by Liam Payne and the upbeat "New Friends" by Glass Animals frontman Dave Baley as well as score by Henry Jackman. ﻿. Ron's Gone...
MUSIC
dapsmagic.com

Pictorial: Ron’s Gone Wrong U.S. Premiere

The U.S. premiere of Ron’s Gone Wrong was held in Hollywood on Tuesday night. For the premiere of this 20th Century Studios film, stars of the film Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Kylie Cantrall and Ricardo Hurtado were on hand. They were also joined by filmmakers that included director/screenwriter Sarah Smith, director Jean-Philippe Vine, co-director Octavio E. Rodriguez, screenwriter Peter Baynham, and producer Julie Lockhart at the El Capitan Theatre. Below are photos of the evening’s events:
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong A Film About Friendship

A seventh grade middle school student and a B*Bot become strange pals in Locksmith Animation’s new film, Ron’s Gone Wrong. As Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) returns to Nonsuch Middle School for the new school year, he lacks what everyone else has: a B*Bot. He’s not the most popular kid in school and not owning a B*Bot makes him the outcast of the crowd. His dad, Graham (Ed Helms) knows how much he wants one and eventually he comes through with it but sadly, Ron aka R0NB1NT5CAT5CO (Zach Galifianakis) is as defective as they come. Ron is defective and can’t do anything right. This B*Bot is supposed to be “your best friend out of the box” but most certainly is not. How do you make friends when your B*Bot cannot do anything right? Eventually, Barney teaches Ron everything there is to know about them and they start to see each other in a different light. With Ron being defective, Bubble starts going after the B*Bot.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

BFI London Review: Ron’s Gone Wrong is Soulless, Algorithmic Filmmaking

For fledgling animation studios, the first impression is always the most important. Pixar managed to cement their brand of heartfelt, pop culture-inflected storytelling straight out the gate with Toy Story; Aardman captured their highly specific Britishness with the Wallace and Gromit series; Laika showed their horror-inspired bonafides through the Henry Selick-directed Coraline. It may seem crass to reduce the work of several singular filmmakers to an overriding house style, but this simplification is often key to why these studios have managed to have longevity in the public imagination.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

Fans are outraged that Zendaya is in ‘Dune’ for only 7 minutes

Zendaya stole the show in “Dune” trailers, but with only seven minutes on screen, it left something to be desired for fans. Viewers were outraged after learning she would only be featured for a very limited amount of time in the movie, which is more than two hours long. Naturally,...
MOVIES
Washington Post

What to watch with your kids: ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong,’ ‘Dune’ and more

Animated adventure explores friendship, tech use, bullying. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” is an animated adventure about an. 11-year-old boy named Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) who receives a “defective” robot named Ron (Zach Galifianakis) as a birthday present. Together, they write their own code about friendship that makes Ron one of a kind. The movie explores issues of class (Barney is the last person in his school to get a B-bot) and the proliferation of technology, social media and screen time among tweens and teens. While there’s little in the way of violence or scariness, you can expect instances of school bullying (a boy is even ridiculed while on the toilet) and brief moments of light peril as a team infiltrates a company to save the day. There’s also some rude language (“sucks,” “freakin’,” etc.) and bathroom humor, including a meme about a “Poop Girl” and a toy plastic unicorn that “poops” glittery slime. The movie stresses the importance of real-life friendships, of accepting others who aren’t like you and of.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

'Ron's Gone Wrong' has the movie code all jumbled

There's a clear message in the new film "Ron's Gone Wrong," and that message is to stop watching films like "Ron's Gone Wrong." A derivative tale about a middle schooler and his quirky computer sidekick, the animated film seems to want to preach we should all disconnect from our devices and restore human contact. But then what will the filmmakers do with all that adorable merch?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ron's Gone Wrong Writers Reveal E.T. Inspirations

Ron's Gone Wrong is the new animated feature from 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation (by way of Disney) that's now playing in theaters. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 79% critics score after 62 reviews and a 97% audience score after a small handful of reactions. The movie tells the story of a world where android friends have replaced phones as the go-to device and when a socially awkward middle school student named Barney finally gets his own device, Ron, the robot doesn't turn out to be the helpful best friend that Barney is expecting. In honor of the movie's release, ComicBook.com talked with some of the stars as well as the movie's writers, Sarah Smith and Peter Baynham, who revealed they were inspired by E.T.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Filmmakers on How the Film Deals With What Kids Are Going Through In the Social Media Age

With 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong opening in theaters this weekend, I recently had the chance to speak with screenwriter Peter Baynham and Locksmith Animation co-founder and co-director Sarah Smith about making the animated movie. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Ron’s Gone Wrong is about a socially awkward middle-schooler named Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Ron (Zach Galifianakis), his malfunctioning B*Bot that is supposed to be his “best friend out of the box.” If you’re curious what a B*Bot is, imagine if Apple released a robot that was always with you and incorporated aspects of Facebook like friend requests and likes. While the film is primarily about the two of them and their relationship, Ron’s Gone Wrong also deals with what kids are going through in the social media age. The rest of the voice cast includes Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca. The film is also co-directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio Rodriguez.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy