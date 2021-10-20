‘Herd immunity’ misinformation used in firefighter union exec’s defense of opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While waiting for the White House to review the rules on a federal vaccine mandate, some states and cities have taken vaccine requirements into their own hands. For instance, there's a new mandate that applies to all city workers in New York City and comes with a $500 bonus for getting vaccinated. Los Angeles approved its strictest COVID-19 vaccination mandate earlier this month, which will require people age 12 and older to be fully vaccinated before entering public indoor places, starting Nov. 4. Also in California, a judge ordered vaccine mandates for prison guards and staff. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says all students, elementary through high school, will be required to get the shot once it's fully approved for those age groups -- which could happen as early as November.

