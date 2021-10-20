[WATCH] How The Center serves NYC's LGBTQ community

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some lovebirds looking to wed in the Big Apple are finding popping the question is the easy part, but getting the marriage license is a whole other story. Due to the pandemic, appointments are limited. Couples told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Monday they’re scrambling. When Sravanti Balaji scheduled her December wedding in Mexico, legally she had to get her marriage license within 60 days of that date. In September, she went online to schedule an appointment with the New York City Clerk’s Office. “There were no appointments for several weeks. Between meetings at work, I would just keep refreshing,” Balaji...

