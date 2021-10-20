[WATCH] How The Center serves NYC's LGBTQ community

Maui Equality Coalition CEO Valerie Clark (from left), Mayor Michael Victorino and Joe Tolbe of Aloha Maui Pride pose with a proclamation honoring National Coming Out Day, which is celebrated annually on Oct. 11 and coincides with LGBTQ History Month. The day marks the anniversary of the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. “National Coming Out Day highlights the fact that we as a people have made great strides recognizing that what we all know in our hearts — that love is love and that no person should be judged by any other measure but the content of their character,” the proclamation stated.
Comments / 0