The Best adidas Black Friday 2022 Deals to Shop During This Year’s Sale

By Vanessa L. Powell and Nikki Chwatt
 20 hours ago
Black Friday 2022 is here, and it’s time to score big from your favorite retailer and brands. Starting today, adidas, the timeless sportswear brand, is celebrating Black Friday with an incredible sale of up to 70% off select styles.

This means you can grab the best shoe deals , amongst other hot ticket items, at a clearance price, making adidas your one-stop shop for the best gifts for women and men on your list .

Shoppers can expect many of adidas’ best shoes , including adidas’ best running shoes for long-distance, adidas gym shoes to pair with an Equinox membership, a sweet new pair of adidas’ best basketball shoes , and tons of beloved adidas walking sneakers to get your 10K steps in. Plus, adidas’ Black Friday sale includes many stylish adidas gifts that make the best presents for sneakerheads on your list .

So, if you’re looking to score some of the best adidas pieces for a fraction of the price, get your wallets out because there’s no better time than now to save big. Ahead, we break the best adidas Black Friday deals directly from adidas.com .

Is it Worth Shopping adidas’ Black Friday Sale?

Die-hard fans of adidas know two things — the brand is the only destination for beautifully designed sportswear with something for everyone, and each year, its Black Friday deals go above and beyond the prior year’s.

While many other retailers hosting Black Friday sales have adidas shoes, clothing, and accessories at discounted prices, there’s a benefit to shopping directly from adidas.com. For starters, shoppers get access to the first drop of any new Adidas clothing and sneakers — especially if they’re a part of adidas’ AdiClub membership program . Other than access, they’ll get a simple and easy return policy (they offer a full refund within 30 days of the receipt). You also get free and fast shipping directly from their warehouse, while retailers might take a little longer to ship.

What Type of Deals Can I Expect to See from adidas?

adidas’ Black Friday deal lets shoppers take up to 70% off select styles. There are budget-friendly purchases for everyone on your list. You can expect the Tiro 21 Track Pants, Cloudfoam Pure sneakers, Nizza Platform Shoes, Superlite Stripe Low-Cut Socks, and more.

Whether you’re finally ready to jump on board the adidas Ultraboost train, want to gift an outdoorsman a pair of the adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes , or need a refresh on your historical and iconic adidas Stan Smiths , the Black Friday deals ahead have you covered. Plus, if you’re looking beyond footwear, you can also find the best adidas outfit selections. Make sure to keep checking back here after Black Friday as we’ll continue to refresh this story with the buzziest adidas markdowns for Cyber Monday.

adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneakers

The Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 is recognized for its cushioning and support thanks to the Cloudfoam memory foam sockliner. It’s one of the best walking shoes with a sock-like upper for a secure, snug fit and casual appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfYwO_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneakers
$75
$23

adidas Originals Women’s Stan Smith Shoes

No matter your gender, Stan Smith sneakers are a pair every person should own. And if you’re one of the few that don’t own this classic, everyday white adidas sneaker , use Black Friday as an excuse to finally score a pair. This cult-favorite sneaker was originally made for the courts but now comes in nearly a dozen different variations that deliver consistent all-day comfort. And if you want a full-on history lesson behind the Stan Smith style, read this .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQHFd_0cXU8f9i00
Buy:
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Shoes
$95
$48


Buy:
adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Shoes
$100
$50

adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes

By now, the adidas Ultraboost 22 shoe is an icon in the sneaker world. It has won multiple awards from various publications for being one of the best running shoes with high-tech efficiency to lower speed time for short and long-distance runners alike. It boasts cloud-like comfort and a lovely cushion of response, compelling each stride consistently forward with bursts of energy. It’s a major crowd please for all types of runners, so whether you’re buying for yourself or gifting a loved one, this is one purchase you won’t be returning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCooc_0cXU8f9i00


Buy:
adidas Ultraboost 2 Women's Running Shoes
$190
$95


Buy:
adidas Ultraboost 22 Men's Running Shoes
$190
$133

adidas by Stella McCartney Clogs

If you’re looking for a cool, contemporary take on the classic clog, this is it. Made with animal-free ingredients to offer you a vegan option, these clogs are a high-fashion slipper that brings streetwear aesthetics to your everyday looks. Plus, that curved lug-sole-like sole makes a statement all on its own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjtvO_0cXU8f9i00


Buy:
adidas by Stella McCartney Clogs
$130
$78

adidas Nizza Platform Shoes

If you’re looking to take your shoe game to new heights, then get your hands on the Nizza Platform shoe . This fashion shoe has a thick platform sole, which is both a standout on the shoe and a huge trend for this season. adidas’ Nizza Platform shoe has a simple silhouette that makes it versatile, especially when paired with jeans and joggers or with work pants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcGAJ_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Nizza Platform Shoes
$175
$38

adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Shoes

Similar to the Ultraboost DNA 5.0 , the Ultraboost 1.0 DNA is a timeless sneaker that serves many different purposes. They have an incredible energy return with the boost midsole and are made with adidas’ primeknit for breathability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6dCS_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Men's and Women's Shoes
$190
$114

adidas Ultra 4DFWD Shoes

The Ultra 4DFWD shoe demonstrates adidas’ commitment to innovation. It has a reworked primeknit upper consisting of Parley Ocean Plastic and recycled polyester. It also has a midsole that’s designed to compress forward, reducing braking forces and transforming impact energy into forward motion. Though it’s not the Ultra 4DFWD 2 , adidas’ newest take, it’s still a great shoe to own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uy5a_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Ultra 4DFWD Women's Shoes
$220
$110


Buy:
adidas Ultra 4DFWD Men's Shoes
$220
$110

adidas NMD_R1 Running Shoes

The story behind the adidas NMD_R1 Running Sneakers comes from the word “nomad.” This pair of versatile kicks were initially designed for the urban nomad. Whether he’s putting the work into a long-distance run, going for a leisurely walk in the park, or working out at the gym, he can do it all in these shoes. And on top of the technicalities, they remain a sleek, low-key design perfect for the minimalist. They are one of the best walking shoes you can find that also serve as running shoes, standing shoes , and beyond. Trust us: You’ll love it so much that you’ll reach for adidas’ NMD V3 next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8KRm_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas NMD_R1 Women's Shoes
$150
$105


Buy:
adidas NMD_R1 Men's Shoes
$150
$90

adidas Terrex AX4 Hiking Shoes

The Terrex AX4 shoe looks like a full-fledged hiking boot but has the weight and feel of a sneaker. The silhouette is powered by a dual-density design that merges the comfort of a cushioned trail runner with the stability of a hiking shoe. No matter what terrain you find yourself on these shoes options will have you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qb7u_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Terrex AX4 Women's Hiking Shoes
$100
$80


Buy:
adidas Terrex AX4 Men's Hiking Shoes
$100
$60

adidas Tiro X Thebe Magugu Track Pants

adidas’ collaboration with Thebe Magugu is unlike any of its other partnerships. The blend of design and cultural influence helped to create pieces high-quality pieces with vibrant prints in bright pinks and oranges. The adidas Tiro X Thebe Magugu Track Pants are one example of that, with vibrant graphics down the legs to liven up your look and a composition made from adidas’ moisture-absorbing Aeroready technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmqMz_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Tiro X Thebe Magugu Track Pants
$75
$45

adidas Tiro 21 Track Pants

adidas’ track pants have been super on brand, especially after the Balenciaga x adidas runway debut . They’re extremely comfortable and versatile with zippered ankles that allow room to pull the pants over sneakers but also allow for a closer fit around the legs. You can wear them over workout leggings when heading to pilates class in the winter or throw them on with slippers to walk the dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8muP_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Tiro 21 Women's Track Pants
$50
$30


Buy:
adidas Tiro 21 Men's Track Pants
$50
$30

adidas Feelbrilliant Designed To Move Tights

All women should have a pair of basic black leggings in their wardrobe. These adidas ones are best for the active woman whose weekend involves the gym and post-gym brunch. They’re made with the brand’s AEROREADY technology to keep you cool and dry and have an interior waist pocket in case you need to store a credit card and/or ID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DogEs_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Feelbrilliant Designed To Move Tights
$45
$23

adidas Primegreen Essentials Warm-up Slim 3-Stripes Track Jacket

For days when your workout leggings or jeans call for a light jacket, pull out your adidas Track Jacket. This topper is lightweight and made from Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. It features raglan sleeves, a stand-up collar, two pockets, and the brand logo on the chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v11Sx_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Primegreen Essentials Warm-up Slim 3-Stripes Track Women's Jacket
$55
$33


Buy:
adidas Primegreen Essentials Warm-up Slim 3-Stripes Track Men's Jacket
$75
$53

adidas Superlite Stripe Low-Cut Socks 3 Pairs

Beyond adidas’ sneaker deals, there are tons of socks for up to 70% off. The Superlite Stripe Low-Cut socks are a wardrobe essential that you can never have too many pairs of. They’re soft and stretchy and have a cushioned heel and toe for added comfort. When worn during a tough workout or in the summer, mesh ventilation on the top of the foot ensures your feet stay cool and dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLbMJ_0cXU8f9i00

Buy:
adidas Superlite Stripe Low-Cut Socks 3 Pairs
$14
$7

Will adidas have a Cyber Monday sale?

While today is Black Friday, Cyber Monday is only a few days away, and one thing is for certain — adidas Cyber Monday’s sale looks promising.  Shoppers can score new hot ticket items and age-hold classics that never go out of style. The brand has pages and pages to shop, from training gear for the gym to streetwear essentials that manage moisture and feature fabrics like easy-wearing cotton that feel great on your skin. In addition, shoppers will discover a wide range of colors, prints, and graphics that put their personal stamp on everything they do. True adidas fans know just how special it is to get this much of a discount directly from the consumer website. Trust us: the deals will be so good that you’ll struggle to eliminate some pieces from your cart.

