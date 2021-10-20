Labor Market 'Flying Blind' Amid Unprecedented Worker Walkouts and Strikes
Workers across the U.S. are demanding higher compensation and better benefits amid the pandemic. Michael Darda, the chief economist and chief macro strategist at MKM Partners, joined Cheddar to discuss the rising number of strikes and walkouts across the U.S. and its impact on the labor market. "We really are flying blind here to a great extent because the pandemic was a once in a hundred-year storm," Darda said regarding any historical context for the leverage workers currently hold.
Comments / 1