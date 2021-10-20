Labor Market 'Flying Blind' Amid Unprecedented Worker Walkouts and Strikes

Coming up on GTU this morning – There were a record 4.3 million U.S. workers who quit their jobs in August. And it’s likely younger people made up the bulk of that group. Millennials and Gen Zers spend a significantly shorter amount of time in their jobs than older generations, according to a survey by CareerBuilder. Gen Z’s (age 6-24) average length of time spent at a job is 2 years and 3 months. For millennials (25-40) that figure is 2 years and 9 months, while Gen Xers (41-56) were at a job for an average of 5 years and 2 months, and baby boomers (57-75) spent 8 years and 3 months at a job, according to CareerBuilder. CareerBuilder analyzed internal resume data from job seekers to determine their age and the length of time users spent in a job. “In the wake of the pandemic and months of uncertainty, young workers are taking advantage of the fact that they are in demand as mid-level employees and driving a country-wide quitting spree,” the authors of CareerBuilder’s report wrote.

