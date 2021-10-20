CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid Will Dominate the Zion-less Pelicans

By Donnavan Smoot
 6 days ago

Joel Embiid nicknamed himself “The Process” and he was not lying. Everything the Sixers were building lives and dies with him. Now that Ben Simmons has decided to sabotage Philadelphia from the inside, Embiid needs to show up and carry Philadelphia’s season -- which starts tonight. Embiid’s point total...

