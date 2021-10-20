CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

UNLV MEN’S BASKETBALL NEWS: Hamilton Named Preseason All-Mountain West, Gilbert Selected Preseason Freshman Of The Year

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNLV’S BRYCE HAMILTON NAMED PRESEASON ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST. Keshon Gilbert selected as the Preseason Freshman of the Year as the league’s virtual media days began Wednesday. All-Conference Release(Video) UNLV men’s basketball senior guard Bryce Hamilton was selected to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Mountain West Team, the league announced Wednesday in conjunction...

www.vegas24seven.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Stunning Quarterback Development

Coming into the 2021 college football regular season, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei were arguably the two most-hyped quarterbacks in the country. Fast forward to mid-October, though, and both quarterbacks were on the bench. Rattler was benched for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams earlier this month. Uiagalelei was benched...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox44news.com

Baylor Men’s Basketball Trio Earns Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas – Baylor men’s basketball senior Matthew Mayer has been named to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, while senior James Akinjo is an honorable mention choice and Kendall Brown is the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year, as announced Wednesday by the conference office. Preseason All-Big 12...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Two Men's Basketball Players Voted Preseason All-Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Senior forward Josip Vrankic and junior guard Jalen Williams of Santa Clara men's basketball landed on the 2021-22 preseason All-West Coast Conference team. Two of 10 players voted to the squad by the league's coaches, Vrankic was a first team All-WCC selection last season and Williams...
SAN MATEO, CA
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: preseason nerd rankings

Sunday morning was a college basketball nerd’s Christmas as Ken Pomeroy updated his rankings for the 2022 season. The Wisconsin Badgers are sitting at No. 44 nationally and No. 9 in the Big Ten which seems about right for the conference but I was honestly a little surprised at how high they were nationally.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Kruger
Person
Matt Bradley
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Football Predictions Week 9 (Ep. 1121)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are back at making college football picks with their college football predictions week 9 podcast. The crew breaks down a ton of college football games from a ATS perspective including some matchups like Michigan at Michigan State, Georgia vs Florida and Penn State at Ohio State. Podcast...
NFL
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unlv#Nba Draft#Unlv Men S#Unr#Mw Preseason#Fresno State#Vashon High School#Runnin#Rebels#Gardner Webb#The Thomas Mack Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Baptist picked first in GAC men's preseason basketball poll

The Oklahoma Baptist University men's basketball program, under fourth-year head coach Jason Eaker, was recently picked No. 1 in a preseason poll by the Great American Conference coaches for 2021-22. The Bison return all five starters, including All-GAC First Team selection in 6-foot, 3-inch Brantly Thompson and All-GAC Second Team...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy