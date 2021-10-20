UNLV MEN’S BASKETBALL NEWS: Hamilton Named Preseason All-Mountain West, Gilbert Selected Preseason Freshman Of The Year
UNLV’S BRYCE HAMILTON NAMED PRESEASON ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST. Keshon Gilbert selected as the Preseason Freshman of the Year as the league’s virtual media days began Wednesday. All-Conference Release(Video) UNLV men’s basketball senior guard Bryce Hamilton was selected to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Mountain West Team, the league announced Wednesday in conjunction...www.vegas24seven.com
Comments / 0