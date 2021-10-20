UNLV MEN’S BASKETBALL NEWS: Hamilton Named Preseason All-Mountain West, Gilbert Selected Preseason Freshman Of The Year

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO