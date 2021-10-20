How Ciro Jewelry Offers a Premium Alternative to Precious Gemstones

Mary J. Blige, Zazie Beets, Slick Woods, and many more stars were out in force in Motor City for the Bottega Veneta show on Thursday night. Seemingly an off-kilter setting, alas creative director Daniel Lee explains he feels a connection to the country’s most industrial city as he draws parallels to his upbringing in Leeds. In keeping with his Salon series, Lee incorporated local talent into the event, including music by Detroit natives Moodymann and Carl Craig. As for the clothes, the Brit continued his love affair with what’s quickly becoming identified as “Bottega green.” It was a sportier offering for the city slickers—wherever in the world they might be—with wearable minis, languid silhouettes, versatile chunky accessories, albeit not without a little pizazz thanks to sequins and paillettes.
