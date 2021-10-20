CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the 10 Breakout Models of Spring 2022

By Janelle Okwodu
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a year of virtual shows and lookbooks, fashion month returned to form with the spring 2022 collections. The return of real world events and international travel allowed new...

It will be wonderful when Ashish Gupta returns to showing his collections on a runway. However it has also been a wonderful privilege over the last few seasons to meet this most non-fungible of London designers in his Queens Park kitchen to go through the rail together over a nice cup of tea.
Meet Maison Black: The New Online Destination for Black Designers

In spite of the city’s abundance of homegrown design talent, Detroit isn’t typically seen as a fashion hub. Tori Nichel hopes to change that perception with the launch of the e-commerce hub Maison Black. Featuring an initial lineup of six Black designers—all Detroit natives—Maison Black is more than just a retailer. It’s a platform for Black talent to grow their businesses.
S.R. Studio L.A. C.A.’s New Collection Takes a Strange, Optimistic Look at American Fashion

Sterling Ruby’s mark on fashion has always been eerily prescient. His 2014 collaboration with Raf Simons predated the collage and graphic moment in menswear, his hanging axes and pom-poms at Calvin Klein around 2016 spoke to the growing darkness bubbling under our American idealism, and his earliest collections for his own label S.R. Studio L.A. C.A. have explored haunting and political themes. His primary fashion-world work of 2020, Veil Flag, was a meditation on the multiple meanings held within the idea of the American flag. (It now stands as the—please pardon the pun—flagship piece of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition.) At the time Ruby completed the work, he said, “Right now I have more fears than hopes for the U.S.”
Men, It’s Time to Consider Ballet Flats

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Gendered shoes? That’s so last season. Refreshingly, today’s footwear brands are increasingly rebuking gender norms by extending their size range. The movement has been centered around heels in particular, thanks to labels like Syro, Roker, and Rick Owens. But now, there’s a new genderless style gaining momentum—and it’s one we should all consider putting down our sneakers for. Yes, I’m talking about ballet flats.
Anne Imhof’s Exhibition at Palais De Tokyo Closes With a Bang Thanks to the Help of Burberry and a Few Supermodel Friends

During the Spring and Summer 2021 season, Burberry and artist Anne Imhof joined forces to create a magical interactive runway show that merged the worlds of fashion and art. It was everything from beautiful to thought-provoking and sexy to grunge. This fruitful collaboration would eventually blossom into a long-lasting friendship as creative director Tisci and Burberry would go on to fund Imhof’s Natures Mortes exhibition at the Palais Des Tokyo, her first solo exhibition in France, which first opened in May. After five months, the exhibition is now coming to a close, and to celebrate its success, the Burberry creative director threw an event in the style that he knows best: star-studded and electric.
Diamonds Were On the Menu at Mejuri’s London Dinner

On Tuesday night in London, behind the metallic copper doors of Casa Cruz, a glittering dinner took place. Noura Sakkijha, co-founder of cult jeweler Mejuri, rounded up a group of girls to help celebrate her brand’s latest collaboration with Sarah Harris. Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran was there, and so too were Saffron Vadher, Charlotte Olympia, and Jessica Joffe. Guests took their seats at the long dinner tables to find their first course was actually a pair of pave diamond earrings. A proper dinner did arrive—and thought the it-Restaurant’s dinner was delightful, it was unanimous that the earrings were the most delicious part of the menu.
Another View of Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta Show in Detroit

Leave it to Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee to choose one of the year’s least-likely show destinations: Detroit, Michigan. After two mid-pandemic shows in London and Berlin, he staged Salon 03 in the cavernous Michigan Theatre. “I’m obsessed with Detroit,” he told Vogue’s Nicole Phelps, noting its industrial past and ties to the Techno scene. Celebrities like Mary J. Blige, Kehlani, Sasha Lane, Debi Mazar, and Lil’ Kim flew in for the occasion, filling the front rows alongside local artists, editors from New York, and some of Lee’s designer peers, including Peter Do and Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour.
The Katie Holmes-Approved Guide to Fall Shoes

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to effortless dressing, Katie Holmes’s style is a constant source of inspiration. Thanks to a closet chock full of elevated jeans, classic dresses, and perfectly tailored suits, she’s a brilliant showcase of minimalist dressing. Of course, all of her ensembles are finished off with a great pair of shoes.
Eau de Jacquemus? The Beloved French Designer Is Reportedly Getting Into Beauty

There are a number of internet-breaking runway trends that Simon Porte Jacquemus has engineered. Who can forget the micro bag, the micro cropped cardi (with monogrammed breast clip), and the macro straw La Bomba hat that launched a thousand (cargo) ships and imitations? The man knows how to create a moment, and he knows what his woman wants—particularly the supermodels (Kendall Jenner and both Hadid sisters among them) who regularly walk in his experiential shows and star in his intimate campaigns. So it was particularly exciting to see this piece of good news cross our feed this morning: Jacquemus is reportedly getting into the beauty game.
These Hand-Crocheted Pieces Are Your Ticket to the West Coast of Sweden

“Textile artist based in Wild West England” is how Amanda Ljunggren describes herself on Instagram, but fashion folk know her foremost as a model, one particularly associated with Gucci. The Swede was featured in the brand’s fall 2020 campaign, the one in which models styled themselves in looks selected for them by Alessandro Michele. Ljunggren, who costars in the shoot with a flock of Bantam chickens, was uniquely suited for the task, having worked with set designers for years.
I’m a Size 40—Here Are the Best Brands Making Shoes for Larger Sizes

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For those of us with gorgeous, size 40 and up feet, finding a shoe that fits has, in the past, meant settling for what’s available. In 2021, fashionable shoppers are starting to make noise. As a size 42, finding the best footwear has required elaborate planning, like customizing existing options or commissioning cobblers to stretch archived Alaïa that ultimately ended up on TheRealReal. According to the industry’s models and stylists, it doesn’t get easier when you’re a star: “When I started modeling I thought, ‘I am finally going to be among other amazingly tall women, and I’m sure that means most of them will have big feet like me!” recalls New York City model Alexis Ruby, who found that wasn’t the case. She describes trying on shoes at shoots: “It’s always, ‘Are you sure it won’t go on any further?’ and never ‘Let me find you a bigger size.’”
This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Were Sophisticated Superheroes

Sophisticated fashion doesn’t have to skew traditional. Last week, stars utilized forward-thinking labels and pieces created by young designers to create luxurious style moments with edge. As is often the case, Zendaya led the charge. The star brought welcome drama to a screening of Dune in London’s Leicester Square by arriving in the sculptural closing look of Rick Owens’ fall 2021 show.
Angelina Is an Eternal Versace Girl

It seems fitting that Angelina Jolie commissioned Versace to create her an otherworldly look for the Rome Film Festival premiere of The Eternals, Marvel’s latest superhero outing, but no one could have predicted the level of sheer jaw-dropping exquisiteness we witnessed on the red carpet. Casting blingtastic shade on anyone...
Priya Ragu’s Layered Sonic Universe Is a Window Into the Future of Pop

To watch any of the music videos Priya Ragu has released over the past year is to witness a preternatural pop talent arrive fully formed. There’s her first, “Good Love 2.0,” which landed on blogs and music sites with its wonky, effervescent synths and bouncy bassline seemingly out of nowhere last October. Her follow-up, “Chicken Lemon Rice”—a reference to a classic South Indian dish served up as a winking nod to her heritage—leans into experimental R&B, its video starring Ragu and her backing dancers in kaleidoscopic riffs on streetwear draped with traditional pooja garlands and colorful pom-poms. Then, there’s her most recent single, “Lockdown,” featuring joyous marimbas over a thumping beat while Ragu croons for her COVID-era lover to stay the night, throwing shapes in a playfully oversized white suit.
lebomag.com

A model graduate

E — lizabeth Lake was 15 when she first started modeling. In what she considers to be her first official job, forMarie Claire Taiwan’s August 2018 issue, you can just barely see a hint of the braces on her teeth. The vintage-style editorial photo portrays her sitting with arms crossed, directing a sidelong glance at someone outside of the shot and wearing a shabby-chic combination of a cotton floral button-down shirt, a white boa around her shoulders and a linen bandanna in her hair. It was designed specifically to showcase the dark blue necklace and earrings set from Van Cleef & Arpels’ new collection that’s perfectly framing her face.
WWD

WWD Honors: LoveShackFancy, Best Performing Fashion Company, Small Cap

Click here to read the full article. Could LoveShackFancy be American fashion’s next billion-dollar brand? Founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen and her husband and business partner, Todd Cohen, hope so.More from WWDThe Most Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween CostumesAll the Looks from Giorgio Armani Show in DubaiBackstage at Giorgio Armani's One Night Only in Dubai Show In just eight years, the company has had a remarkable rise. A former Cosmopolitan editor, Hessel Cohen has made storytelling the centerpiece of her Laura Ashley-by-way-of-Hamptons-beach cottage collection of floral miniskirts, inset lace dresses, vintage-inspired knits, print scrunchies, phone covers and more — starting with its playful name. “When I...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up With ’80s Boldness in Voluminous Red Outfit and Lug-Sole Shoes

Leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to elevate suiting with a high-fashion twist, from the comfort of her own home. The “Blackish” star exuded ’80s boldness in her latest statement look, a voluminous matching set from Loewe. Designed by Jonathan Anderson, Ross’ outfit featured a black and red color-blocked bomber jacket and voluminous wide-leg red pants. The star layered the two pieces over a long-sleeved black top, and gave them a boost of retro glam with thick gold hoop earrings and a chain charm bracelet. “HAUT PER SUIT,” Ross playfully captioned the set of Instagram images, thanking Anderson and the brand...
