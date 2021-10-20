Terry Bradshaw & Co. Tackle the Impossible on The Bradshaw Bunch: A Stubborn Pickle Jar

“You talk. I finish. That’s the rule,” Judge Judy Sheindlin says. What could be a more perfect way for the trailer for hew new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice, to begin?. The television and courtroom icon returns to the bench on November 1, with new episodes available every weekday on Amazon’s premium free streaming service. And the judge has a new team behind her: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending her legacy by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis. Her granddaughter “is wired like I am,” the judge says. “She’s a little snarky.”

TV SERIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO