Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Man Goes Missing

By Press Release
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 6 days ago
Brandon Alexander Harvey, 50, of Murfreesboro was reported missing by his family Wednesday, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective...

Rutherford Source

Missing Teen: Amare Armstrong

Murfreesboro Police Department officers, Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, and Rutherford County Special Operation drone, are searching for a missing teen. 16-year-old Amare Armstrong was last seen in the Lansdan Dr./London View Dr. (off S. Church St.) area around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. The juvenile has a severe...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week. COVID-19 vaccination ID cards are something everyone needs to hold on to and keep safe. They will, in many places, allow you to travel to other states, get you into large events, and may become even more important if proof of vaccination will become necessary to get a passport in the future.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Fire Marshals’ Office Conducts Investigation into Cause of Fatal House Fire

Rutherford County Fire Rescue’s (RCFR) Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire at a mobile home located on the 1300 block of Murray Kittrell Road. Multiple agencies including RCFR, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), La Vergne Fire Marshal, and La Vergne Police Department Crime Scene responded to the home Tuesday morning after a family member discovered remnants of a fire in the residence, flooding around the structure due to a water main break, and unfortunately, her deceased loved one.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Tommy’s Express Car Wash held its ribbon cutting for its new location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1810 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. Tommy’s Express of Murfreesboro, TN offers safe, fast, and affordable exterior car wash services. Head our way for an industry-leading experience and… FREE vacuums and mat washers.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

