Willie Nelson’s version of “Always on My Mind” is one of my favorite songs of all time. Written by Wayne Carson, Johnny Christopher and Mark James, it was originally recorded by Gwen McCrae as “You Were Always on My Mind” in 1972. Elvis Presley has a famous version of his own that was recorded two weeks after his separation from his wife Priscilla in 1972, as well.

