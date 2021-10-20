CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla Hits Record Profit Despite Parts Shortage, Ship Delays

KTVN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord electric vehicle sales last summer amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials propelled Tesla Inc. to the biggest quarterly net earnings in its history. The company...

www.ktvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Tesla’s market value tops $1T after Hertz orders 100K cars

DETROIT (AP) — Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation’s increasing commitment to EV technology. The news of the deal triggered a rally in Tesla’s stock, driving the carmaker’s market value over the […]
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla drives over $1 trillion as investors bet the EV future is now

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O)surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade. Most automakers do not boast...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#The Associated Press
AFP

Tesla tops $1 tn in market value as Hertz deal fuels latest surge

Tesla became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value Monday as investors cheered a large order from Hertz and shrugged off criticism from a US auto safety official. Shares of Elon Musk's company finished at $1,024.86, up 12.7 percent and topping $1 trillion for the first time. "Wild $T1mes!" Musk said on Twitter. The surge followed an announcement from rental car giant Hertz of an order to buy 100,000 autos from Tesla by the end of 2022 in the latest embrace of electric car technology by a mainstream auto player.
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

Tesla reports record Q3 profit of $1.62 billion

PALO ALTO, California: Despite a global pandemic and ongoing chip shortage, Tesla has reported a net income of $1.62 billion - five times more than it did this time last year. The company's operating income also grew some 54 percent over the past quarter to $2 billion. Company executives attributed...
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Tesla's Record Revenue and Profit Sound Less Fun Without Musk

After the bell on Wednesday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) topped both top and bottom-line expectations. The record third-quarter results were driven by improved gross margins of 30.5% on its automotive business and 26.6% overall, both of which are records for at least the last five quarters. Musk Was Missed. Last...
MARKETS
WRAL News

Wall Street profits near record levels despite dip in jobs

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s comptroller says Wall Street profits are near record levels despite job losses in the industry. Wall Street brought in $31 billion in pre-tax earnings in the first six months of 2021, according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. The comptroller looked at the roughly 125 broker and dealer firms that are members of the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gobankingrates.com

Tesla Beats Third Quarter Estimates, Despite Chip Shortage Challenges

Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings yesterday, exceeding analysts’ expectations and despite global supply chain issues. The company reported earnings per share of $1.86 and revenue of $13.76 billion — rising 56.8% — according to a letter to shareholders, compared to analysts’ consensus estimates of EPS of $1.61, according to CFRA Research.
ECONOMY
cbtnews.com

Tesla marks record deliveries in Q3, ninth straight profitable quarter

Tesla’s earnings were reported to investors on October 20, and the financial results paint the last quarter as bright despite the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues. For the ninth straight quarter, Tesla has generated a profit from its operations, achieving a $2.0 billion operating income on a total gross profit of $3.66 billion. Markers […]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNN

Tesla shakes off supply chain issues to post record profit, again

New York (CNN Business) — Tesla reported record earnings that blew past Wall Street forecasts, as the company was able to shake off the effects of a shortage of computer chips and other raw materials that has dogged the auto industry in recent months. The company reported operating earnings of...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

What Chip Crisis? Tesla Posts Record Quarterly Profit In Q3

Tesla has smashed its own quarterly profit record, earning $1.62 billion in the third quarter of 2021 despite the ongoing semiconductor crisis that is crippling the automotive industry. The third quarter figure beat the company’s previous $1.14 billion record set in the second quarter of this year and is almost...
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Tesla’s profits show ‘nimble’ approach to managing semiconductor shortages

Tesla’s record quarterly net profit of $1.6 billion (£1.16bn) suggests the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has been ‘nimble’ in its approach to managing semiconductor shortages, it has been claimed. The EV maker, which recently shifted its headquarters from California to Texas, posted its highest ever profit just three months after...
SOFTWARE
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla Sets New Profit Record with Q3 Results

Tesla set a new profit record with its third quarter performance. The achievement came despite the average selling price falling by 6%. The EV maker offset that decline due to cost reductions outpacing the drop in average prices. The company reported net income of $1.6 billion on revenue of $13.8...
MARKETS
Inside Indiana Business

Steel Dynamics Hits Record Quarterly Profit

FORT WAYNE - Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics Inc. (Nasdaq: STLD) is reporting record fiscal third quarter net income of $991 million, up from $100 million during the same period last year. The manufacturer says it also it hit record marks for net sales, steel fabrication shipments and operating income. Chief...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy