The Journey Inward A Reflection On The Meaning Of Conversion

The song “Sentimental Journey” was written and published by Les Brown and Ben Homer during the WWII years. However, due to a musicians’ strike from 1942-44, they were not able to record it. When the strike ended, Les Brown and His Band of Renown recorded it with Doris Day as the vocalist. It was a hit and became Day’s first number one hit in 1945. According to an article I read, “The song describes someone who was about to take a train to a place to which they have a great emotional attachment and their mounting anticipation while wondering why they ever roamed away.” If you are familiar with this song, you are no doubt aware that during the decades, many other vocalists have recorded the song, as well. One of them was Willie Nelson. You might want to check out his YouTube from March 12, 2019. As he sings, you will see the lyrics displayed. Go ahead . . . have some fun . . . sing along with Willie.

JACKSONVILLE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO