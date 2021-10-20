CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Journey Inward A Reflection On The Meaning Of Conversion

By Dr. John Campbell
transylvaniatimes.com
 8 days ago

The evangelical tradition had a strong influence on my religious development. I grew up in the Charlotte area where Billy Graham was a dominant figure. As a teenager I would listen to him preach. Most often I came away with the feeling that something needed to change in my...

www.transylvaniatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
ftc.co

Dune: A Reflection

Over the past year and a half, readers have been scouring dusty used book stores for a copy of an almost-forgotten piece of science fiction: Frank Herbert’s Dune. In anticipation of the Fall 2021 movie, readers are eager to prepare themselves by digging into the 800-page masterpiece. I stand guilty of such an undertaking myself – I am currently on page 535. In an effort to keep from spoiling the book (or the movie, whichever you see first), I write this in the midst of experiencing an unexpectedly emotional novel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
transylvaniatimes.com

A Response

I would like to answer Rev. Maddux’s response to my recent letter to the editor. Rev. Maddux is correct: “Christians of all stripes for more than 2,000 years have believed that God is the divine Supreme Being, from whom all good things come.” Much good has resulted from this belief.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Conversing with the Lord

Several years ago, our community was privileged to host Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, zt”l. Before he addressed the over 1,000 people in attendance at BRS, I spontaneously asked him if I could record a short interview. He graciously agreed, despite the last-minute request and the fact that he was about to give a major public talk. That recording sat dormant in my phone until I was moved to share it after we tragically lost Rabbi Sacks last year. This week, to commemorate Rabbi Lord Sacks’s first yahrtzeit, here is a condensed and edited transcript of that conversation.
RELIGION
transylvaniatimes.com

Rev. Mills: Reaching The Deep Calls Within Us

Editor’s note: The following was written by the Rev. Ernest Mills, minister emeritus, Unitarian Universalists of Transylvania County. “The woods are lovely, dark and deep” is a line from Robert Frost’s poem “Stopping By a Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Something in this place and in this moment calls forth a depth within the poet. It is a meeting of depths, a “deep calling to deep”, a harmony between the depths within the soul and those we often witness in the natural world. The phrase “deep calls to deep” is from Psalms 42:7. For the psalmist it was the “thunder of the cataracts” that stirred the inner depths.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sion#Sodom And Gomorrah#Old Age#Christian#Romans
transylvaniatimes.com

Prayer Service Will Focus On Indigenous Children

All are welcome to attend a Prayer Service for Children of Indian Boarding Schools at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 4 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1. The service will be an opportunity to remember and lament Indigenous children who suffered or died at residential schools and their families, many of whom continue to suffer.
BREVARD, NC
The Independent

Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith

When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 missionaries recently kidnapped in Haiti — captivity. Those hymns emerged from miserable prison conditions experienced by early Anabaptists — founders of the movement carried on today by Amish, Mennonites Brethren and others — and their words extolled the virtues of loving one’s tormentors and persevering at risk of persecution, even martyrdom. So when kidnappers in Haiti abducted 12 adult missionaries and five of their children, including an infant,...
RELIGION
transylvaniatimes.com

Cathey's Creek News

Last week I wrote about the Backpack ministry and the place where the backpacks will be delivered. it is Wise, Virginia, not West Virginia. It is that time of year to start gathering items for the Baptist on Mission, Appal-achian Coalfield Backpack Ministry. Back-packs are packed for youth in some of the poorest areas of this country. The backpack has school supplies, warm clothing items like gloves hats, etc., a new age-appropriate toy, personal hygiene items, small canned pop-top food items, a Bible and the Christmas Story. Collection day is Nov. 6 at Calvary Baptist Church, 9 a.m. to noon. This is one way we can show our love of Christ.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
PopSugar

How Afrodescendientes Are Unapologetically Embracing Their Ancestral Spirituality

A decade ago, if you Googled any of the following African religions, Ifá, Santería, Candomblé, Palo, or Vodun, only a spattering of entries would come up, and they'd probably be written from an outsider's anthropological perspective, rather than by the practitioners themselves. As closed oral religions, anyone seeking to learn about them would have struggled to find information that wasn't commercialized, inaccurate, or created in a movie studio. But times are changing.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Jacksonville Daily Progress

SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY

The song “Sentimental Journey” was written and published by Les Brown and Ben Homer during the WWII years. However, due to a musicians’ strike from 1942-44, they were not able to record it. When the strike ended, Les Brown and His Band of Renown recorded it with Doris Day as the vocalist. It was a hit and became Day’s first number one hit in 1945. According to an article I read, “The song describes someone who was about to take a train to a place to which they have a great emotional attachment and their mounting anticipation while wondering why they ever roamed away.” If you are familiar with this song, you are no doubt aware that during the decades, many other vocalists have recorded the song, as well. One of them was Willie Nelson. You might want to check out his YouTube from March 12, 2019. As he sings, you will see the lyrics displayed. Go ahead . . . have some fun . . . sing along with Willie.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
transylvaniatimes.com

Morningside Baptist Church Welcomes New Senior Pastor

On Sunday morning, Sept. 26, Morningside Baptist Church voted unanimously to call the Rev. Craig McKinney as their new senior pastor. McKinney and his wife, Barbara, come to Morningside from the Spartanburg area. From a young age, McKinney has had a heart for ministry. He and some of his friends...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Upworthy

Artist beautifully illustrates the transformative power of turning toward fear

When my oldest daughter was in the deepest throes of a clinical phobia, her fear overtook everything. She practically became a hermit at 16, afraid to go anywhere. Thankfully, we found an excellent therapist who taught her how to tame her fear, to gently manage it, to approach it in such a way that allowed it to dissipate instead of continuing to dominate her every thought.
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

20 jokes only very intelligent people will understand

At Indy100, we appreciate the components of a good joke. Don’t get us wrong, while we’re suckers for a good pun - as any peek at our homepage will show - there’s a certain kind of satisfaction that comes with understanding a complex witticism. You’re either left with an immediate...
MUSIC
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Signs Of An Intuition That Is Always On Point, And Should Be Listened To

The good news is that we all have intuition. Every single one of us. The bad news is, we don't all know how to tap into it. For some of us, our experience and natural abilities give us a much more powerful sense of intuition. Empaths for example are known to have an intuition that can almost feel supernatural in its strength.
HEALTH
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shares Sad Health Update On Gideon & Evelyn

Thursday, October 28 is Joy-Anna Forsyth‘s birthday, but she may not get a chance to celebrate today. The former Counting On star is celebrating her 24th birthday. Instead of sharing her exciting birthday plans with fans, she posted a health update about her two kids. For those who don’t know, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin have a son, Gideon, 3, and a daughter, Evelyn, 1. The couple sadly lost a baby halfway through Joy-Anna’s second pregnancy, so Evelyn is their rainbow baby.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy