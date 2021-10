EMBARGOED UNTIL 8:25 am ET 10/25Christian Maboko wants to change the world. Starting Monday, the 18-year-old from Burundi who lives in a Kenyan refugee camp and has co-founded a nonprofit to help address poverty there, will get a lifetime of help with his work from a new philanthropic program to nurture talented teens around the world.Schmidt Futures announced that Maboko is one of the inaugural 100 Rise Global Winners, part of a $1 billion program funded by philanthropists Wendy and Eric Schmidt the former CEO of Google and executive chairman of its parent company, Alphabet Inc ...

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO