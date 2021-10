Not long ago, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders were flying high thanks to a three-game victory streak that also saw quarterback Derek Carr in the NFL MVP discussion. Fast forward to now and the organization is in shambles, trying to regain composure after a two-game slide and following an email scandal involving Gruden that's since led to his resignation this week. It's special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia who gets the nod as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season and, given recent emotional comments from Carr and others inside the Raiders locker room, it's clear the 61-year-old has his work cut out for him.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO