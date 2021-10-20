Federal legislation would dedicate $28M toward protecting endangered species

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new piece of federal legislation would dedicate millions to protecting endangered species in New Mexico. Senator Martin Heinrich introduced the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act earlier this year which would help species that currently lack the necessary funding for management.

Officials say the money could help fund habitat restoration projects and education. “Everything from the Gila monster, black-footed ferrets, Rio Grande chubs, Pacific Martin, there’s so many species that could be impacted by this legislation,” said the Communications Director for the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish, Tristanna Bickford.

The legislation is co-sponsored by 158 bipartisan legislators, including U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández and Melanie Stansbury. The bill would make it to the Senate floor by early December.

