Generations have been taught that the spike-tailed Stegosaurs had a brain the size of a walnut, but I recently discovered that its brain was closer to the size of a tennis ball. I also learned on the interweb that those iconic battle scenes between Stegosaurus and Tyrannosaurus from Land of the Lost never happened because they reportedly lived millions of years apart. This fake news makes me question everything I learned from Saturday morning television. Were the Sleestak lizard people really evil, or were they simply misunderstood by the unenlightened Pakuni? Most importantly, does the fossil-record tell us if these ancient peoples went extinct because the maskless Marshall family infected them with the COVID? Where are the fact-checkers when we need them!

WILDLIFE ・ 13 DAYS AGO