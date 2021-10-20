Lille continue winless Champions League run with Sevilla draw

Champions League action returns on Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Sevilla will be playing Lille at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Sevilla tied Wolfsburg 1-1 in their previous leg to earn one point. Lille is coming off of a 2-1 defeat to Salzburg. Right now, Sevilla (two points) is in second place in Group G behind Salzburg (four points), while Lille (one point) is last in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

