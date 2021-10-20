CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panama City, FL

Tallahassee man charged after traveling to Panama City to meet underage child

By Emma Riley
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyWea_0cXU29pj00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — An employee of a boy’s group home in Tallahassee has been charged after traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 in Panama City, According to the Panama City Police Department.

Cedric Jamal Lang, 31, was charged with lewd or lascivious conduct after traveling from Tallahassee to meet the underage victim at his home in Panama City and took the victim to Panama City Beach for dinner, shopping, and a movie.

According to PCPD, During the drive home, Lang opened his pants to expose himself and tried to get the victim to do the same.

PCPD: Panama City woman charged after leaving two children unsupervised

Lang was arrested and charged.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at
850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the
“Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 7

Todd Grove
6d ago

Poor honey on him. Tie him to a tree & leave him in the Everglades.

Reply
6
Related
WMBB

Nine motorcycles stolen during Thunder Beach rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bikers travel to Panama City Beach from all around, expecting to have a good time at Thunder Beach. What they don’t expect is to be leaving without their motorcycle. Captain John Deegins with the Panama City Beach Police said when the roaring sounds from the motorcyclists attending Thunder Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City commission working to solve drainage issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is addressing stormwater drainage problems: commissioners approved the money to buy four new pieces of equipment for maintaining the system on Tuesday. The biggest item is a new vacuum truck. The city’s current vacuum truck is 18 years old. They also approved a new camera system to look […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
Panama City, FL
Sports
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
WMBB

Mosley student killed in Lynn Haven crash

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — School officials confirmed Monday that a Mosley High senior was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Avery Sanders, an A. Crawford Mosley High School senior, who was tragically killed on Sunday night in an accident,” district officials wrote in a […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

60-unit waterfront condo to be built in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have green-lighted a new waterfront condo in The Cove. A 60-unit development will sit on the old Tibbets Boat Works property by Tarpon Dock Bridge.  Many people in the area like Austin Abrams, the Manager of Greg Abrams Seafood and Owner of Hunts Oysters, remembers when this […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

One dead in Fort Walton Beach shooting

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach police responded to a shooting around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities responded to Eglin Parkway and First Street for the reported shooting. Police said 20-year-old Tykeis D. Noland was identified with multiple gun shot wounds. Noland was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

One car flips and another set ablaze after collision in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A car accident at the intersection of 15th Street and Jenks Avenue involving a rollover and vehicle fire resulted in a minor injury. Authorities said a black Kia traveling westbound on 15th street turned left on Jenks Avenue in front of a red Chrysler headed eastbound on 15th Street. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pcpd#Google Play
WMBB

Man accused of starting Mussett Bayou fire pleads no contest

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of starting the Mussett Bayou wildfire in May of 2020 pleaded no contest to two charges on Friday. Allen Boyd Smith was originally charged with two counts of failing to obtain a burning permit and one count of reckless land burning— all misdemeanors. Prosecuting attorney Josh Mitchell […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Mosley High School senior killed in motorcycle accident

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Seventeen-year-old Avery Sanders was a senior at Mosley High School and a member of the school’s football team. He was reportedly driving home from work on his motorcycle when he was struck at the intersection of Baldwin Road and Highway 77 around 8 p.m. on Sunday. “It appears that the […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Woman claims fried chicken head found in takeout order

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A South Williamsport woman got over 10,000 shares on a Facebook post after she claims she found something “odd” in her takeout order. Brittani Paulhamus says she and a friend ordered takeout from Old School Pizza on Friday. After getting home, Paulhamus says she opened the container and took a […]
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WMBB

Lynn Haven commissioners propose new rules on solicitation

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven city commission held a first reading Tuesday night to update the current solicitation ordinance. The new proposed hours for soliciting would be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or after sunset, whichever comes first. Currently, soliciting is allowed until 9 p.m. It would also prohibit solicitation on […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Many are flocking to the city of Freeport

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton is the fastest-growing county in the state, and people of all ages are relocating to the city of Freeport. “When I first started we had like three thousand residents here, we now have 9,100,” Mayor of Freeport Russ Barley said. Born and raised in Freeport, Barley said the city has […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

Callaway man killed in traffic crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the drivers involved in an auto accident Thursday on U.S. 231 has died, Panama City Police said Friday. Jay Currier, 80, of Callaway was driving a 2020 Prius and attempting to cross from the south side of U.S. 231 at Pipeline Road when his vehicle was struck by […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

German Shepard attacks and kills Chihuahua at Blue Parrot restaurant

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — An incident at a restaurant in Franklin County is getting a lot of attention on social media. The Blue Parrot is a dog-friendly restaurant in St. George Island, but on Wednesday afternoon, a German Sheppard attacked and killed another person’s Chihuahua. “It was a terrible accident, I mean there’s […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County commission districts being redrawn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Every ten years, counties are required to update districts based on census population figures. The overall population in Bay County only increased by about 6,000 people since 2010. However, there’s been a large shift in the places people are choosing to live. As a result, District 5, which is the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

FCSO deputies arrest four drivers going 122 mph

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies received a 9-1-1 call last Wednesday about some drivers speeding on Highway 98. They located four sports cars, all driving together. They said the four drivers were clocked at 122 miles an hour. Apparently, they were driving from California to Miami. Instead, they were arrested and […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

1K+
Followers
474
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy