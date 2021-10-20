CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zach Galifianakis Weighs in on the Negative Effects of Social Media and Texting at the Premiere of ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

By Ashley Hume
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtlrG_0cXU1m0u00

The premiere of “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” 20 th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation ’s animated sci-fi film, took place at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday night. Directed by Sarah Smith, the family movie follows socially awkward seventh grader Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) who receives robot Ron ( Zach Galifianakis ) for his birthday.

In the film’s futuristic setting, owning a B*Bot is a status symbol among Barney’s classmates and the lonely boy is hoping that acquiring a robotic companion of his own will help his efforts to fit in. Though Barney is initially dismayed when his knockoff B*Bot begins to malfunction, a true friendship eventually blossoms between the pair.

During an era in which the issue couldn’t seem timelier, “Ron’s Gone Wrong” delves into the topic of social media and its effects on its young characters, who are largely defined by their online presence. With the recent revelations that social media giant Facebook was aware that its platform can have negative effects on children and the pause of Instagram Kids, the film is debuting amid an ongoing examination of social media’s impact on people’s lives.

Galifianakis told Variety , “I think the fact that we have to ask these questions means we don’t really know.”

He continued, “There just haven’t been enough laws. I think. Not that I’m a social critic. But my friends have told me that they’ve been in Twitter battles with people and then they realize that they are robots. The whole principle of it doesn’t have a lot of validity.”

Galifianakis also said that he questions the effect of other modern forms of communication. “Even the way that we communicate through texting, even that, and this is going to sound really weird and like I’m an old fogey, but there is no sarcastic font.”

“You interpret what you’re reading. You don’t hear my voice. I have to call people because texting to me is archaic. Even that has shifted us in a weird way in our communication. There really has been this powered shift and I think we need to be more alert to it.”

Though the release of “Ron’s Gone Wrong” seems fortuitously timed, the film has been in the works since 2017. Grazer told Variety , “It feels like it’s all paid off. I’ve spent a big chunk of my life working on this.”

He added, “This movie capitalizes on a lot of the issues that I think the youth is facing in regards to social media like feeling insecure and there’s a lot of judgment on social media. This movie is really about finding your own and finding the importance and the value of true friendship.”

Kylie Cantrall, who voices popular teen influencer Savannah Meades said, “It’s just finding the delicate balance of not letting it take over your life and knowing who you are and not comparing yourself to other people that you see online.”

When asked how he felt about attending a big Hollywood premiere again, Galifianakis said, “I’m going to be honest with you, I didn’t really get into this business for all the red carpet stuff. But it’s exciting. It’s nice to see people out and about. It really is. This is the most people I’ve seen in many, many months.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix on Trans Employee Walkout Protesting Dave Chappelle Special: ‘We Understand the Deep Hurt That’s Been Caused’

Netflix, addressing an employee walkout Wednesday protesting the streamer’s defense of Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special rife with transphobic and homophobic commentary, issued a statement acknowledging “deep hurt” the controversy has caused. In a statement, Netflix said, “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Celeste O’Connor Joins Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon in Zach Braff’s ‘A Good Person’ at MGM (EXCLUSIVE)

After appearing in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Freaky” and “Selah and the Spades,” Celeste O’Connor has boarded Zach Braff’s latest movie “A Good Person.” O’Connor joins a troupe of major Hollywood players in the film, led by Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon and Zoe Lister-Jones. The film, written and directed by Braff, follows Allison (Pugh), a woman whose life falls apart after her involvement in a fatal accident. In the years that follow, Allison develops an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman), that helps her inevitably recalibrate a life worth living. O’Connor plays Ryan, a star high-school soccer player who grapples with...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Nominated Cinematographer Jost Vacano Reflects on the Pressures of Movie ‘Das Boot’ and the Duty to Fight for Your Vision

Jost Vacano, honored with a lifetime achievement award this year at the EnergaCamerimage cinematography fest, had his career breakthrough working with director Wolfgang Petersen on the 1981 hit film “Das Boot,” which signified a major success for German cinema. International critics praised the extraordinary innovations of Vacano’s filming, which faithfully recreated the claustrophobic confines of U-boat combat in World War II. To film in the tight, restricted spaces of a submarine, he developed a gyro-stabilized hand-held camera system, which allowed for high mobility – an innovation widely used today. For his “dynamic, disturbing cinematography” in “Das Boot” he was nominated...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Kylie Cantrall
Person
Zach Galifianakis
ramascreen.com

RON’S GONE WRONG Advance Tickets On Sale. Plus, New Clip!

Advance tickets for 20th Century Studios’ and Locksmith Animation’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong” are now available for purchase at: https://www.fandango.com or wherever tickets are sold. To celebrate, the studio has released this new clip which you can watch here below. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” opens in theaters nationwide October 22, 2021. “Ron’s...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong directors on making an animated movie during a pandemic

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first exciting animated movie from the new studio Locksmith Animation. Boasting an all-star cast including Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Coleman, and Ed Helms, the film is a thoughtful and sweet film about the impact technology has on children while also being a fun kids movie.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Ron’s Gone Wrong on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Written by Peter Baynham and Sarah Smith, ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ is an animated movie that features talented voice actors like Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rob Delaney, Justice Smith, Kylie Cantrall, Olivia Colman, and Ed Helms. The comedy film follows an innocent middle schooler who has no friends until his father buys him a digitally connected robot that understands him.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locksmith Animation#The El Capitan Theater#Twitter
thedigitalfix.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong co-writers on “making Her for kids”

Making kids movies is hard, as the people behind the new animated movie Ron’s Gone Wrong can attest to. The animators, writers, and actors at the new animation studio Locksmith have spent five years fine-tuning their fun family movie, and I’m delighted to say all their hard work has paid off. Ron’s Gone Wrong is a strong first outing for the animation house with charm and heart aplenty.
MOVIES
IGN

Ron's Gone Wrong Review

Ron's Gone Wrong debuts in theaters on Oct. 22. Spoiler-free review by Ryan Leston. Ron's Gone Wrong is a weird, quirky family comedy that pushes all the right buttons. Unexpectedly poignant, it asks some big questions about growing up in the age of social media. Alongside some wonderful voice performances from Zach Galifianakis and Olivia Colman, Ron's Gone Wrong offers a heartfelt story of friendship that's up there with the likes of E.T and Short Circuit.
MOVIES
soundtrack.net

Hollywood Records Announces 'Ron's Gone Wrong' Soundtrack Album

The Ron's Gone Wrong Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album is available today from Hollywood Records. The soundtrack features two end-title track songs: the feel-good single "Sunshine" by Liam Payne and the upbeat "New Friends" by Glass Animals frontman Dave Baley as well as score by Henry Jackman. ﻿. Ron's Gone...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
dapsmagic.com

Pictorial: Ron’s Gone Wrong U.S. Premiere

The U.S. premiere of Ron’s Gone Wrong was held in Hollywood on Tuesday night. For the premiere of this 20th Century Studios film, stars of the film Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Kylie Cantrall and Ricardo Hurtado were on hand. They were also joined by filmmakers that included director/screenwriter Sarah Smith, director Jean-Philippe Vine, co-director Octavio E. Rodriguez, screenwriter Peter Baynham, and producer Julie Lockhart at the El Capitan Theatre. Below are photos of the evening’s events:
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong A Film About Friendship

A seventh grade middle school student and a B*Bot become strange pals in Locksmith Animation’s new film, Ron’s Gone Wrong. As Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) returns to Nonsuch Middle School for the new school year, he lacks what everyone else has: a B*Bot. He’s not the most popular kid in school and not owning a B*Bot makes him the outcast of the crowd. His dad, Graham (Ed Helms) knows how much he wants one and eventually he comes through with it but sadly, Ron aka R0NB1NT5CAT5CO (Zach Galifianakis) is as defective as they come. Ron is defective and can’t do anything right. This B*Bot is supposed to be “your best friend out of the box” but most certainly is not. How do you make friends when your B*Bot cannot do anything right? Eventually, Barney teaches Ron everything there is to know about them and they start to see each other in a different light. With Ron being defective, Bubble starts going after the B*Bot.
MOVIES
d23.com

The Stars of Ron’s Gone Wrong Open Up

The whacky, whimsical, sympathetic characters in the new animated film Ron’s Gone Wrong all seem to be trying to find their place in the world as best they can—through work, through online celebrity, or through their B*Bots, aka their “best friends out of a box.” What they soon learn, though, is that fitting in takes a lot of hard work, and sometimes your best friends might not be the ones who need to be plugged in… or do they? The concepts of friendship, family, connectedness, and finding out what really matters in life are burrowed deep into the DNA of the new film from 20th Century Studios and British studio Locksmith Animation.
MOVIES
Washington Post

What to watch with your kids: ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong,’ ‘Dune’ and more

Animated adventure explores friendship, tech use, bullying. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” is an animated adventure about an. 11-year-old boy named Barney (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) who receives a “defective” robot named Ron (Zach Galifianakis) as a birthday present. Together, they write their own code about friendship that makes Ron one of a kind. The movie explores issues of class (Barney is the last person in his school to get a B-bot) and the proliferation of technology, social media and screen time among tweens and teens. While there’s little in the way of violence or scariness, you can expect instances of school bullying (a boy is even ridiculed while on the toilet) and brief moments of light peril as a team infiltrates a company to save the day. There’s also some rude language (“sucks,” “freakin’,” etc.) and bathroom humor, including a meme about a “Poop Girl” and a toy plastic unicorn that “poops” glittery slime. The movie stresses the importance of real-life friendships, of accepting others who aren’t like you and of.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Memorable Ron’s Gone Wrong ‘Fight’ Scene Jack Dylan Grazer And Zach Galifianakis Shared The Sound Booth For

Ron’s Gone Wrong has the voice talents of Shazam!’s Jack Dylan Grazer with The Hangover’s Zach Galifianakis teaming up to play a middle schooler and malfunctioning robot in this weekend’s latest family film. These days, animated films are often recorded across the world by its actors with few moments for actual one-on-one time in the sound booth. Thankfully, the comedic and naturally charismatic actors came together for a specific scene in the sci-fi movie.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy