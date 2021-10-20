CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

10 NJ, PA Residents Charged In Federal Illegal Gun Investigation

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OZ9uf_0cXU1kFS00

A federal crackdown on the sale and purchase of illegal guns has led to the arrest of 10 people in Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Harrisburg Police announced 10 people have been charged as a part of "Operation Scarecrow," which targeted people who are not allowed to possess weapons illegally purchasing them.

These types of purchases are called straw purchases which is why "Scarecrow" was an apt name for the operation.

"Taking illegal guns off the streets is a high priority of the Department of Justice,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said. "Illegal guns fuel the epidemic of violence we see too often in Harrisburg and around the nation."

The 10 people apprehended were allegedly involved in 139 straw purchases.

Two York City residents were among the 10 arrested.

Tykeam Markel Jackson, 26, has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

  • False statement during the purchase of a firearm (2 Counts)
  • Conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of firearm
  • Unlawful possession of firearm by prohibited person.

Shadaya Nakeyma Jackson, 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of a firearms.

Tykeam Jackson allegedly paid Shadaya Jackson and other unnamed gun buyers $100 per weapon they bought for him, many of the weapons were defaced and sent out-of-state to Massachusetts, according to the indictment.

Jamia Philecia Holton, 22, of Harrisburg, also faces one count conspiracy to make false statements during the purchase of a firearm in the same case as Tykeam and Shadaya Jackson, a news release states.

How Holton is connected to the other two defendants is unclear.

Shadaya Jackson has a jury trial scheduled for Dec. 6.

Holton has a plea hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.

The following four individuals were in a separate case started during the investigation into 33 guns straw purchased so far 10 have been recovered.

  • Dontrece Tasker, 22, of Harrisburg, has been charged with conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and false statement during purchase of a firearm.
  • Yahmir Miller-Holmes, 22, Harrisburg, has been charged with conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license.
  • Khyree Randolph, 20, Harrisburg, charged with conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license.
  • Anthony Braxton, 22, Harrisburg, charged with conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license.

The remaining persons were charged individually in other cases stemming from Operation Scarecrow.

  • Destynee Lugo-Brooks, 23, Harrisburg, charged with three counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. Six gun were straw purchases and five were recovered.
  • Jose Ramon Adorno, Jr., 25, Harrisburg, charged with engaging in the unlawful business of dealing in firearms. 25 guns were straw purchased and 6 recovered.
  • Darar Bailey, 25, Newark, NJ, was charged with six counts of false statement during purchase of a firearm. 22 guns were straw purchased, none of which have been recovered.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Central PA Woman Killed Jeep Accident 'Changed The World'

She changed the world.  She was an exemplary public servant. She was the best motivator.These are just a few of the ways that Kathy Teopfer Possinger was being remembered.The 44-year-old Harrisburg resident was identified by PennLive as the woman killed after being pinned between her own Jeep and h…
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
1470 WMBD

Year in prison for Peoria man on federal gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man will spend some time in federal prison, but not as much as he could have, after being sentenced in a burglary case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jeron McNeal, 29, got a year and a day in prison Wednesday, starting February 1, after pleading guilty back in June to charges including involvement of the looting of a gun store, and providing false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Braxton
ksl.com

Utah investigating theft of $10M in watches

SALT LAKE CITY — A task force is investigating who stole a shipment of approximately $10 million worth of watches that was supposed to be delivered to Utah. The task force consists of members from several state agencies in Utah and is working with authorities in California to try to solve the massive theft, the Utah Attorney General's Office confirmed Monday.
UTAH STATE
whopam.com

Christian County man federally indicted for meth distribution, gun charges

A Christian County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug and gun charges. The indictment was issued against 31-year old Nigel Sanders of Christian County for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
ifiberone.com

Local, federal law enforcement raids Ephrata residence as part of drug investigation

EPHRATA - Local and federal law enforcement raided an Ephrata home early Monday morning in connection to an ongoing drug investigation. The Columbia River Drug Task Force, along with Ephrata police, the sheriff’s office Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and the DEA, served a search warrant at a residence located at 630 Basin St. SW, according to the sheriff’s office.
EPHRATA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ramon#Firearms#Harrisburg Police#The Department Of Justice
Shore News Network

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry Charged with Scheme to Deceive Federal Investigators Probing Illegal Campaign Contributions in 2016

LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury today charged U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, with concealing information and making false statements to federal authorities who were investigating illegal contributions made by a foreign national to the congressman’s 2016 re-election campaign. Fortenberry, 60, of Lincoln, Nebraska,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested in Wilmington on Concealed Weapon Charge

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. On October 8 at approximately 10:49 p.m. members of the Safe Streets Task Force attempted to conduct a vehicle stop in the 300 block of Concord Avenue. The vehicle fled and a short time later, police were able to locate it in the area of 27th and North Monroe Streets. As officers approached the vehicle, 31-year-old Marcus Felton fled on foot. He was quickly taken into custody without incident and police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Police: Two charged for Federal Probation violations; guns also found

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Two men wanted for Federal Probation violations have been arrested, according to the Asheville Police Department. Sadiq Mafia Devoe Jones has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and second-degree trespass, according to the department. Darius Demond Lamont...
ASHEVILLE, NC
PennLive.com

‘Save as many lives as possible’: Harrisburg investigators find 139 illegal guns sold, make 10 arrests

In an effort to crack down on violence in and around the city, Harrisburg and federal investigators have arrested 10 people they say bought or sold 139 illegal guns. “Operation Scarecrow,” launched in April 2021 as a partnership between the Harrisburg Bureau of Police and Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office, with a target on felons who use third parties to obtain guns, Brandler said.
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Two Young Teens Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two juveniles on gun charges. On October 8 at approximately 11:21 a.m. police were in the 100 block of West 29th Street when they made contact with two male juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Both juveniles were taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Driver involved in crashed charged for illegal gun possession

Newark, Delaware – The Delaware State Police have arrested a Newark man with illegally possessing a gun after he was involved in a crash. The incident began around 8:00 p.m., Saturday October 16, 2021, when Jessie Jamison, 25 of Newark, Delaware, was involved in a single vehicle collision when the 2015 Infinity Q50 he was operating on Christiana Road (SR273) veered off the road and struck a utility pole in the area of Brownleaf Road. When troopers arrived on scene, they were informed that Jamison may be in possession of a firearm that was concealed on him.
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
151K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy