Local health care providers prepare to give COVID-19 vaccines following White House announcement

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

Following the announcement from the White House Wednesday morning, some local pediatricians and primary care doctors say they're looking forward to offering the COVID-19 vaccine to their patients for the first time.

News 12's Sean McCabe talks to local pediatricians about the rollout, where family-owned practices will have an easier time getting and storing the vaccines , and how the two largest health care providers in the state are working with the smallest clinics to make sure they have shots when they need them.

