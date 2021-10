Is Queen Sugar new tonight on OWN? Within this article we’ll do our best to answer that, but of course, also look to the future. So now, let’s share some news on what’s coming … and also, why you’re going to be waiting. There is no new episode tonight, and it’s due to the show taking a one-week hiatus and repeating all of season 6 right now. The next new episode is airing in a week and the title for it is “They Would Bloom and Welcome You.” In broader terms, prepare yourself for more drama, more tears, and also (fingers crossed!) a little bit of hope. These characters have been through a LOT and with that, they deserve some opportunities to be happy.

