Designer Manish Malhotra Brings NFT To Indian Fashion Industry

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHIMLA, India — NFTs or non-fungible tokens have become the new unicorn of the fashion world. Indian Designer Manish Malhotra dropped his NFT collection on WazirX’s marketplace and FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on Oct. 6, 2021. Gucci sold its first NFT, a digital drawing inspired by the film...

