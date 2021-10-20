Designer Manish Malhotra Brings NFT To Indian Fashion Industry

Debra Scala-Giokas features Claire McCardell in children’s books. If ballet flats and coordinated separates are your thing, thank Claire McCardell, the visionary designer who made it possible for women to dress that way in comfortable, stylish, affordable clothes. Utilizing large pockets, denim fabric, calico, corduroy, trousers and wrap dresses, her designs thrived, especially during the 1940s, when luxurious fabrics and clothing devices like zippers were hard to come by due to World War II rationing. What emerged from McCardell was the “American Look”; the young designer was smack in the middle of a country experiencing feminine athleticism and women streaming into the workforce, and she reflected the era in her fashions. In 1932, at age 27, she had already become head designer of Townley Frocks and was a hit well into the 1950s. (McCardell died in 1958 from colon cancer.)

