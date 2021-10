By Ejoseph504 [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], from Wikimedia Commons. A group of Chicago firefighters have joined the ranks of first responders asking the courts to intervene in blocking the state of Illinois and their employer – in this case, the city of Chicago – from forcing them to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.

