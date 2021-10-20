CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

On a busy Wednesday, Pitt's Kenny Pickett focuses on settling a score with Clemson

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uo8bW_0cXTzxRh00

Kenny Pickett walked with long, purposeful strides down the steps into the auditorium where Pitt players gather.

A busy day already was underway, with Wednesday morning practice concluded. But more meetings and video sessions were scheduled – some after dark — with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and teammates.

There was no time to waste, and Pickett was right on time to speak with reporters for about nine minutes on a variety of topics including:

• The opportunity to redeem himself against Clemson when No. 23 Pitt meets the Tigers on Saturday at Heinz Field. “I haven’t beaten those guys yet.”

• Clemson’s defense that has allowed only 67 points in six games. “They have great players at every level.”

• The personal attention he is receiving, including the flourishing Heisman hype and his name appearing on Midseason All-American teams chosen by CBS Sports, The Sporting News and The Athletic.

“It’s really people’s opinions that I really don’t care about,” he said. “I hope no one takes any disrespect to that, but I just want to stay focused the best I can and care about what my teammates, my coaches think and go from there.”

His way to avoid the noise: “Unplug and put your phone down.”

Later, he appeared by phone on his NIL-inspired radio show on 93.7 FM when the hosts invited themselves to his parents’ pregame tailgate party. He also was asked if Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recruited him. Swinney did not, Pickett reported without comment during a segment that lasted less than 10 minutes.

Clemson’s coaching staff notices him now. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables compared Pickett to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who defeated Clemson in the national championship game two years ago.

“(Pickett’s) a lot like Joe Burrow from experience, calmness, accuracy and can run, makes all the right decisions, having a heck of a year,” Venables said this week. “He’s got a good complement of players around him like Joe did and a good system that takes advantage of his skill set.”

Pickett, 23, has come a long way since his first appearance against Clemson, a 42-10 loss in the 2018 ACC Championship Game. The player who is eighth all-time among all-time ACC quarterbacks with 9,918 passing yards threw for 8 that night in Charlotte, N.C.

Then, last season, with three starting offensive linemen and tight end Lucas Krull out with covid or injury complications, Pickett threw four interceptions in a 52-17 loss to the Tigers in Death Valley.

“We’re glad we’re home this week,” Whipple said.

“What happened in the past happened in the past,” said coach Pat Narduzzi, who seldom dwells on previous games (win or lose). “I’m not talking much about last year or the year before or the championship game. Doesn’t really matter. We just have to go out and play football.

“We’re a different football team than we were a year ago. They are a different football team than they were a year ago.”

In one way that’s true, with Clemson losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL.

But middle linebacker James Skalski, cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich and super senior free safety Nolan Turner are back, looking to make Pickett’s afternoon miserable. Narduzzi called Skalski, also a super senior, “the computer of their defense.”

Pitt’s offensive line is similarly experienced and has raised its performance level over the past few weeks and comes into this game after allowing nine sacks in six games.

“Guys have gotten their eyes better on certain blitzes,” Whipple said. “(Making) sight adjustments. They’re keeping Kenny upright. He’s processing things quicker. Clemson’s going to give us new things this week and, hopefully, we’ll catch up to that.”

Whipple also likes the progress running back Izzy Abanikanda is making, but Clemson is especially stingy against the run (third in the ACC, allowing only 113 yards per game).

“Hopefully, we can gash a couple, but (Clemson’s) explosive run tape isn’t very long. We have to get a couple, without question,” Whipple said.

Meanwhile, Pickett and Whipple must deal with occasional (or longer) double teams on wide receiver Jordan Addison.

“If they double him you have to go somewhere else. Kenny’s done a good job there,” Whipple said. “People have started to try to do it a little bit more. The good thing is Jordan’s smart. We can move him around.”

But Pickett can’t do anything from his back, and he credits the offensive line with giving him the time to move his eyes as far as the fourth option on some pass plays.

With a largely healthy roster and players functioning well on both sides of the ball, Pitt (5-1, 2-0 ACC) has reached a point in its season when each game has more importance than the one that preceded it.

Pickett said practices this week have been “championship week-like.”

“It seems like it just keeps getting tougher as we go through the ACC,” he said. “Last week was a big game. This game is a bigger game.

“ACC games always have a different kind of edge, because you’re talking championships.”

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recruits React to Pitt’s Win Over Clemson and Unofficial Visits

It’s rare that college football programs have a perfect day but that’s what happened on Saturday for Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers. Most importantly, they earned an impressive 27-17 win over Clemson and along with that, they do so in front of a large crowd and Kenny Pickett continued his quest for a possible Heisman Trophy. The cherry on top of the sundae for Pitt was that all of this happened in front of 150+ recruits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

Clemson with Heisman winner praise for Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – “He looks a lot like Joe Burrow.”. Clemson 10-year defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Kenny Pickett’s game in 2021. “He’s really good,” Venables said. “He’s going to play in the NFL. We’ve seen a bunch of good quarterbacks and been beaten by them, like (Ohio State’s) Justin Fields. He’s a lot like Burrow from an experience, calmness, accuracy, can run, makes all the right decisions.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Pitt's Kenny Pickett Leads Balanced Attack In Win

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett continued his impressive season, leading the Panthers to a 28-7 road win at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Pickett played mistake-free football and finished the game with 241 total yards, 2 passing touchdowns and a rushing score in the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
93.7 The Fan

What are Kenny Pickett’s Heisman credentials?

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – It’s something you still mainly hear only among Pitt fans. Prior to the season, he wasn’t mentioned by anyone as a serious contender for any major awards. After a month of the season, only seven players in college football have better odds to win the Heisman Trophy than Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Mark Whipple
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Morganton News Herald

Wake's Clawson, Pitt's Pickett top AP's midyear ACC honors

Wake Forest has turned years of steady winning into a potential breakthrough moment in the ACC, while Pittsburgh has made a leap behind the rise of quarterback Kenny Pickett. They headline Wednesday's list of midseason honorees in the league from the AP. With his 16th-ranked Demon Deacons unbeaten, Dave Clawson...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#All American#Cbs Sports#The Sporting News#The Athletic#Nil
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Joe Starkey: Is Kenny Pickett’s Heisman moment at hand?

I doubt you’ll see Kenny Pickett strike the Desmond Howard Heisman pose Saturday, but you might see him stake a legitimate claim to the award. Yes, Clemson is down this season, but it still fields an elite defense. All you need to know is that it did not allow a touchdown to the No. 1 team in the country when it lost to Georgia, 10-3 (Georgia scored on an interception return).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Twitter Reaction to Pitt’s Win Over Clemson

Pitt was presented with a big test and they passed it with flying colors as they defeat Clemson, 27-17. The Panthers (6-1) remain in sole possession of first place in the Coastal Division. Pitt fans showed up and were in it for four quarters and were excited after the game.
NFL
The Tribune-Democrat

Pitt football | Pickett, WRs and TEs earn A's at midway point of 2021

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Pitt football team reached the season’s halfway mark after a 28-7 win over Virginia Tech that improved the Panthers’ record to 5-1 and sprung them into the Top 25 for the first time this season. The second half begins on Saturday when an unranked Clemson team visits Heinz Field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
873
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy