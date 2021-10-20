On a busy Wednesday, Pitt's Kenny Pickett focuses on settling a score with Clemson

Kenny Pickett walked with long, purposeful strides down the steps into the auditorium where Pitt players gather.

A busy day already was underway, with Wednesday morning practice concluded. But more meetings and video sessions were scheduled – some after dark — with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and teammates.

There was no time to waste, and Pickett was right on time to speak with reporters for about nine minutes on a variety of topics including:

• The opportunity to redeem himself against Clemson when No. 23 Pitt meets the Tigers on Saturday at Heinz Field. “I haven’t beaten those guys yet.”

• Clemson’s defense that has allowed only 67 points in six games. “They have great players at every level.”

• The personal attention he is receiving, including the flourishing Heisman hype and his name appearing on Midseason All-American teams chosen by CBS Sports, The Sporting News and The Athletic.

“It’s really people’s opinions that I really don’t care about,” he said. “I hope no one takes any disrespect to that, but I just want to stay focused the best I can and care about what my teammates, my coaches think and go from there.”

His way to avoid the noise: “Unplug and put your phone down.”

Later, he appeared by phone on his NIL-inspired radio show on 93.7 FM when the hosts invited themselves to his parents’ pregame tailgate party. He also was asked if Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recruited him. Swinney did not, Pickett reported without comment during a segment that lasted less than 10 minutes.

Clemson’s coaching staff notices him now. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables compared Pickett to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who defeated Clemson in the national championship game two years ago.

“(Pickett’s) a lot like Joe Burrow from experience, calmness, accuracy and can run, makes all the right decisions, having a heck of a year,” Venables said this week. “He’s got a good complement of players around him like Joe did and a good system that takes advantage of his skill set.”

Pickett, 23, has come a long way since his first appearance against Clemson, a 42-10 loss in the 2018 ACC Championship Game. The player who is eighth all-time among all-time ACC quarterbacks with 9,918 passing yards threw for 8 that night in Charlotte, N.C.

Then, last season, with three starting offensive linemen and tight end Lucas Krull out with covid or injury complications, Pickett threw four interceptions in a 52-17 loss to the Tigers in Death Valley.

“We’re glad we’re home this week,” Whipple said.

“What happened in the past happened in the past,” said coach Pat Narduzzi, who seldom dwells on previous games (win or lose). “I’m not talking much about last year or the year before or the championship game. Doesn’t really matter. We just have to go out and play football.

“We’re a different football team than we were a year ago. They are a different football team than they were a year ago.”

In one way that’s true, with Clemson losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL.

But middle linebacker James Skalski, cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich and super senior free safety Nolan Turner are back, looking to make Pickett’s afternoon miserable. Narduzzi called Skalski, also a super senior, “the computer of their defense.”

Pitt’s offensive line is similarly experienced and has raised its performance level over the past few weeks and comes into this game after allowing nine sacks in six games.

“Guys have gotten their eyes better on certain blitzes,” Whipple said. “(Making) sight adjustments. They’re keeping Kenny upright. He’s processing things quicker. Clemson’s going to give us new things this week and, hopefully, we’ll catch up to that.”

Whipple also likes the progress running back Izzy Abanikanda is making, but Clemson is especially stingy against the run (third in the ACC, allowing only 113 yards per game).

“Hopefully, we can gash a couple, but (Clemson’s) explosive run tape isn’t very long. We have to get a couple, without question,” Whipple said.

Meanwhile, Pickett and Whipple must deal with occasional (or longer) double teams on wide receiver Jordan Addison.

“If they double him you have to go somewhere else. Kenny’s done a good job there,” Whipple said. “People have started to try to do it a little bit more. The good thing is Jordan’s smart. We can move him around.”

But Pickett can’t do anything from his back, and he credits the offensive line with giving him the time to move his eyes as far as the fourth option on some pass plays.

With a largely healthy roster and players functioning well on both sides of the ball, Pitt (5-1, 2-0 ACC) has reached a point in its season when each game has more importance than the one that preceded it.

Pickett said practices this week have been “championship week-like.”

“It seems like it just keeps getting tougher as we go through the ACC,” he said. “Last week was a big game. This game is a bigger game.

“ACC games always have a different kind of edge, because you’re talking championships.”