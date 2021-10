AKRON, Ohio – The Penn State men's soccer team (8-4-1, 4-0-0 Big Ten) fell to Akron (7-3-2, 1-1-1 MAC), 2-1, Wednesday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. "I'm very proud of the second-half performance of our team, and also feel that Kris Shakes and our back four deserve a great deal of credit for keeping the game from getting out of reach in the first half," said head coach Jeff Cook. "Our second-half performance is much closer to the standard that we expect from our team and after tonight I feel we have all learned how important it is to compete for 90 minutes in order to have a chance to be successful at this level of play. There are a lot of positives we can take into our game against Indiana at Jeffrey Field on Sunday."

AKRON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO