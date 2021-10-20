What are the risk factors for prediabetes?

Infographic by Bethany Atkinson

Life-saving hormone ‘belongs to the world,’ scientists said. Insulin pricing challenges that concept.

Mississippi is the first state to sue all three drug makers that control the U.S. insulin market.

This series on diabetes was produced by the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting and produced in partnership with the Community Foundation for Mississippi’s local news collaborative, which is independently funded in part by Microsoft Corp. The collaborative includes MCIR, the Clarion Ledger, the Jackson Advocate, Jackson State University, Mississippi Public Broadcasting and Mississippi Today.