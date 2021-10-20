Staying warm for end of week

A quick water vapor analysis shows a ridge of pressure off to our east with a low pressure feature spinning across the mid-west.

Bradley Water Vapor

That low will be progressing eastward but it will not really be "digging" southward meaning it won't be pulling any colder weather down to our part of the world.

However, it should pave the way for at least drier conditions over the next 2-3 days as we remain on the backside of the system.

Temperatures tonight will be mild in the 70s.

As was the case this morning, patchy to perhaps dense fog in spots will be possible Thursday morning.

Bradley Visibility

Be sure to give yourself some extra time of the morning commute.

Fair to partly cloudy skies on our Thursday with rain chances only in the 10-20% range.

Bradley Graf Model

It will be another warm and humid day as temperatures top out in the middle to even upper 80s in spots.

Heat index values will approach the lower 90s.

Warm and mostly sunny conditions for Friday, Saturday with rain remaining rather isolated in nature (10%).

By Sunday, a nit more moisture will work into the area, so we'll see a slightly better chance for a passing shower or two.

Those rain chances will peak into the middle parts of next week as our next front boundary approaches the area.

Fingers crossed, but we could turn cooler and drier by the end of next week and into Halloween weekend.

We'll watch how the pattern continues to evolve.

TROPICS

All is quiet with no new developments at least through the next 5 days.