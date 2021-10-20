Vermont Conversation: Can Vermont reach its renewable energy goals?

Darren Springer, general manager of the Burlington Electric Department, speaks during a press conference held to announce the city’s progress toward its Net Zero Energy City goal on Monday, April 12, 2021. An electric vehicle is seen charging in the foreground. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Vermont has committed to cutting its greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, and to meeting 90 percent of its energy needs with renewable sources by 2050. Are these energy goals a pipe dream, or are they within reach?

The answer depends on where you live. The city of Burlington now gets all of its power from renewable generation . And as President Biden struggles to get a national clean energy infrastructure plan passed, Burlington residents will soon vote on an energy bond that is aimed at making Burlington the first city in the country to be net zero in energy use.

The Vermont Conversation is joined by Darren Springer, general manager of Burlington Electric Department , and Peter Sterling, interim executive director of Renewable Energy Vermont , to get a snapshot of where Vermont is now on its green energy quest.

“Burlington is on the leading edge in the country,” says Springer of Burlington’s energy future. “We’re taking an all-in approach to try to reach a reduction and eventual elimination of fossil fuel use in the [heating and ground transportation] sectors.”

