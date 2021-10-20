Guiding students with new visions

What causes teenagers to struggle can vary. But, New Visions Recovery believes social media is the root for a lot of Generation Z's mental health issues.

New Visions Recovery is a local program that helps at-risk students who may struggle with addictions, mental health, or self-confidence issues. Three years ago, Nate Wilson founded the organization which has worked with almost 100 students.

"Teenagers are having a hard time developing their own confidence without using social media or how many likes they are getting or comments," Wilson explained.

Through positive guidance and one-on-one interactions, mentors are able to form a close relationship with each student. Raelene Howard knows what it's like to be an outsider as a teenager. Today, she uses her story to help those who feel the same way she once did.

"Be able to see a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "There is hope and life can be good if you can see past the horizon."

So, if you are feeling doubtful or less confident, don't be afraid to speak up. Wilson states that "there is going to be that ambivalence of if you should ask for help. Should I not ask for help." However, a simple phone call, text, or email could change someone's life.

