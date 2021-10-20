CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Guiding students with new visions

By Erin Chapman
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago

What causes teenagers to struggle can vary. But, New Visions Recovery believes social media is the root for a lot of Generation Z's mental health issues.

New Visions Recovery is a local program that helps at-risk students who may struggle with addictions, mental health, or self-confidence issues. Three years ago, Nate Wilson founded the organization which has worked with almost 100 students.

"Teenagers are having a hard time developing their own confidence without using social media or how many likes they are getting or comments," Wilson explained.

Through positive guidance and one-on-one interactions, mentors are able to form a close relationship with each student. Raelene Howard knows what it's like to be an outsider as a teenager. Today, she uses her story to help those who feel the same way she once did.

"Be able to see a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "There is hope and life can be good if you can see past the horizon."

So, if you are feeling doubtful or less confident, don't be afraid to speak up. Wilson states that "there is going to be that ambivalence of if you should ask for help. Should I not ask for help." However, a simple phone call, text, or email could change someone's life.

Click here to contact New Visions Recovery.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
KQED

How student-led vision statements can nurture school community

For teachers, the first weeks of school can feel like a blur, between setting the tone of your classroom and trying to remember a whole set of new names. And when it comes to setting expectations and rules, teachers are usually the ones who determine those before students set foot in the door. While such rules are hard to enforce during the best of times, they’re proving to be especially difficult this year.
EDUCATION
theithacan.org

Club on campus guides students interested in veterinary school

Although Ithaca College does not have a veterinary program, the dedicated members of the IC Pre-Vet Society aim to help students interested in the veterinary field apply to veterinary school and find shadowing opportunities in the community to achieve their dreams. The club was originally formed in 2015, but was...
ITHACA, NY
iheartoswego.com

New Visions Allied Health Event A Success

Former New Vision student and current Oswego City Police Officer Chelsea Giovo recently came to SUNY Oswego to present to New Vision Programs. Giovo is also the Community Oriented Policing and Administrative Division Officer. Part of this role includes educating and training fellow officers, future officers, and community members in educational and awareness programming.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#New Visions Recovery#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
Garden City Telegram

New Stauth Museum exhibit explores low vision education

MONTEZUMA - “Child in A Strange Country: Helen Keller and the History of Education for People Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired” is the next exhibit, on loan from the Museum of the American Printing House for the Blind in Louisville, Ky., will be on display from Oct 26 to Jan. 22, 2022 at the Stauth Memorial Museum in Montezuma.
MONTEZUMA, KS
survivornet.com

Loving Husband and Dad, 48, Learns Shoulder Pain Mistaken for Cancerous Tumor

Allan Jones, 48, had been experiencing severe shoulder pain shortly after having back surgery and chalked up his pain to a part of his recovery from the operation. It eventually became hard for him to breathe, prompting a walk-in visit where a CT scan revealed he had a mass on his liver. A biopsy revealed the mass to be a neuroendocrine tumor.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Anti-vaxx parents mock immunocompromised child speaking at school meeting

Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
althealthworks.com

She Refused Her Doctor’s Wishes (Drugs) for Her Son’s Autism. Two Years Later and the Results Spoke for Themselves

At 4 ½ years old, my sweet and loving son Evan was diagnosed with ADHD, Apraxia and high functioning autism – Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD). Although mostly happy, he started displaying episodes of anger and become anxious and obsessive/compulsive (OCD). He began fixating on many things and lost the ability to sleep soundly.
KIDS
hwchronicle.com

Commons develops new Visions

The school published its first Visions progress report and released its broad-based Visions survey for its next report in an all-school email Sept. 15. The report highlights five overarching categories of goals set in 2015: Happiness and Balance, Commitment to Inclusion, New Ways to Serve Los Angeles, Commitment to Character and Engaging Pedagogy, Curricular Innovation and Professional Growth. Each theme includes 7-10 steps the school has taken in the past five years to fulfill each Vision.
LOS ANGELES, CA
goodmorningwilton.com

“Portrait of the Graduate” Becomes Wilton School District’s Defining Vision for Preparing Students to Face the World Successfully

The Wilton Board of Education regular meeting held on Sept. 9, 2021, included an update on the District’s ambitious and long-developing Portrait of the Graduate tool. Unanimously adopted by the Board in June, the Portrait grows out of a process first initiated in 2018 to reassess the District’s vision statement. It sets forth six roles for students to “learn and grow toward” while in Wilton Schools.
VISUAL ART
studybreaks.com

A College Student’s Guide to Combatting New Semester Stress

It can be hard to remember to take breaks amid the back-to-school bustle. Here are five creative activities for self-care maintenance that are bound to recharge you. Transitions mean something different to everybody, but most of the time, they’re not easy. At the moment, I and millions of others are knee-deep in the new, independent life that comes with transitioning to college. Whether it’s the workload, sticking to a schedule or developing independence, the college transition is difficult for everybody. The inevitability and universality of stress means that everyone needs tools to relax. Here are a few rather strange activities I have adopted into my self-care repertoire.
EDUCATION
Nursing Times

New guide for student nurse placements in social care welcomed

Guidance has been published that aims to support and encourage student nursing placements in social care settings. Skills for Care, with funding from Health Education England, produced the first-time guidance to demonstrate to employers, student nurses, and education providers how successful clinical placements in social care can be run for student nurses.
HEALTH SERVICES
msureporter.com

Academic advisors and students need to guide each other

Out of 50 students asked in passing at Minnesota State University, Mankato, 38 said they’re unaware who their academic advisor is. Out of the same 50 students, nine said they knew their academic advisor but had a poor or non-existent relationship with them. That leaves three students out of the 50 randomly surveyed who know their academic advisor and share a relatively good relationship with them.
MANKATO, MN
fcps.edu

Students Helping Students: Aspiring Medical Workers Get Hands-On Practice Performing Vision and Hearing Tests across FCPS

One by one, seventh and eighth grade students at Holmes Middle School line up their toes behind a piece of blue tape on the floor of an empty classroom. Straight ahead is a chart with several rows of the letter ‘E’ facing all different directions. It’s confusing at first glance, but a 17-year-old in blue scrubs is there to help.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
saisd.org

Campus Spotlight: Austin Elementary Empowers Students through Strong Campus Vision

A shared vision weaves its way throughout the campus at Austin Elementary touching every student and educator on a daily basis. Walk the halls or chat with Principal Brooke Kalnbach or one of her team members, and it will reverberate in just about everything they do and is visually incorporated into the school- painted on walls and even on the new campus book vending machine in large bold letters: “Empower to learn. Empower to lead.” In this week’s San Angelo ISD Campus Spotlight, we introduce you to Austin Elementary.
EDUCATION
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy