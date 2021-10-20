If Disney Genie Makes You Want to Scream, Keep These Things in Mind

Disney’s new Genie program is starting soon in Disney World. Beginning October 19th, guests can use the complimentary new Disney Genie feature on the My Disney Experience app. You can also pay $15 a day to get Genie+ (the FastPass replacement), which allows you to make reservations at some attractions to skip the line. For the most popular attractions in each park, you can pay a separate fee to skip the lines there (these are not included in Genie+). But some people will get to try the new Genie+ system for FREE on October 19th — find out if you qualify!

