Flagler County Sheriff’s Office launches new cold case unit

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new unit dedicated to bringing closure to the families of victims in more than a dozen cold cases.

Some of the cases date back to the 1980s. They include unsolved murders, missing people, and unidentified bodies.

Sheriff Rick Staly says one case in particular stands out to him.

In 2013, Dennie Cayton’s body was found in a marsh by his home in Palm Coast. Investigators say Cayton had been stabbed multiple times.

Flagler County homicide victim Dennie Cayton

No arrests were ever made.

“I think from what I know about that case back when I was under sheriff, you know that case is solvable,” Sheriff Staly said.

Cayton’s case is one of several Sheriff Staly says his new cold case unit will take on.

There’s a detective dedicated to the unit who will review the 10 open homicides and four missing person cases.

“If we can apprehend one murder and give closure to one family, then the cost of that investigation is worth every dime.”

The cold case unit has already solved one case.

In April the sheriff’s office announced the newly-formed unit had made an arrest in a 2018 case that had gone cold.

