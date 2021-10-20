CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler County, FL

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office launches new cold case unit

By Mike Springer, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new unit dedicated to bringing closure to the families of victims in more than a dozen cold cases.

Some of the cases date back to the 1980s. They include unsolved murders, missing people, and unidentified bodies.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Sheriff Rick Staly says one case in particular stands out to him.

In 2013, Dennie Cayton’s body was found in a marsh by his home in Palm Coast. Investigators say Cayton had been stabbed multiple times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dgaH_0cXTvCG400
Flagler County homicide victim Dennie Cayton

No arrests were ever made.

“I think from what I know about that case back when I was under sheriff, you know that case is solvable,” Sheriff Staly said.

Cayton’s case is one of several Sheriff Staly says his new cold case unit will take on.

There’s a detective dedicated to the unit who will review the 10 open homicides and four missing person cases.

“If we can apprehend one murder and give closure to one family, then the cost of that investigation is worth every dime.”

The cold case unit has already solved one case.

In April the sheriff’s office announced the newly-formed unit had made an arrest in a 2018 case that had gone cold.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Coast, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Landlord accused of fatally stabbing Missouri tenant more than 30 times over heating complaint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, landlord is facing a second-degree murder charge after witnesses told investigators that he fatally stabbed a tenant, who lodged a heating complaint, more than 30 times. According to court documents, Gordon McBeth, 44, confronted tenant Darryl “Brent” Gilland Jr. and Gilland’s girlfriend...
MISSOURI STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
56K+
Followers
70K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy