The City of Lubbock rolled out its 'Add 806' campaign this month to give citizens time to get used to the idea of dialing area code 806 for ALL phone calls starting Oct. 25. Numerous area codes across the U.S., including 806, will be included in mandatory 10-digit dialing for all calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits will not be completed, according to a city news release.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO