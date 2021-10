In this new video hosted by Dovetail Games, developer and publisher of Bassmaster Fishing 2022 and other authentic sports simulation titles, Martin, Cherry and Jocumsen offer their thoughts on how they look in the digital world as well as favorite locations to fish from the eight real-world venues that players will be able to fish when the title releases next week. Each angler also has some tips for players, whether they’re new to fishing or are longtime fans, on how to make a career in bass fishing or how to set themselves up for success in the adrenaline-pumping Bassmaster Royale multiplayer mode.

HOBBIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO