JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials across the region are preparing for the first major storm system since the devastating impact of Ida over the summer. Many are still cleaning up from Ida and this week marks nine years since Superstorm Sandy. Precautions like barricading roads to keep cars out of rising waters are being taken to prevent similar damage, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Monday. Catch basins in New York City and Jersey City were cleared of debris. “The leaves are always a problem and if they block the catch basin that causes local flooding, roadway flooding,” said Greg Kierce, Jersey City’s director...

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO