CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

FILA Recalls Grant Hill's Iconic Sprite Ad With a Special-Edition Footwear and Apparel Collection

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1995, legendary ball player Grant Hill released one of the most iconic basketball spots with Sprite for the soda company’s “Image Is Nothing” campaign. A special component of this ad was the pair of FILA Grant Hill 1s that he rocked on set as they were never given a pubic...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” Expected April 2022

With only a couple of months left in the year, rumors of launches scheduled for 2022 have begun to take over every corner of the internet. The latest?: An Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink.”. Presumably prepped for Easter, the newly-rumored retro might take on the styling of the recently-launched “Bluebird”...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 3 To Release In “Dark Iris” Come Summer 2022

Red, blue, and the like are common among Air Jordan 3 appearances, the two appearing as frequent as “Cement Grey.” But here — aside from the latter — the silhouette opts for new colors, applying “Dark Iris” where the two primaries would dress typically. And despite the slight twist, the...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Retro-Themed Air Max Running Club Extends To The Air Max 90

Previously introduced via the Air Max Plus, Nike’s newly founded “Air Max Running Club” is soon to be joined by none other than the Air Max 90. And like the colorway that started it all, this pair delivers a retro-inspired, cool-toned look. A rather standard shade of blue dresses the...
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Red Thunder’ Are Coming Soon!

Air Jordan sneakers attract a lot of attention and have an amazing fan base, in whatever edition they appear. From the classic models that are decorated only with the silhouette of the famous basketball player, to the incredibly ornate ones, every variation on the theme of these sneakers finds its buyer.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Hill
Footwear News

Fila Looks Back to Grant Hill’s Sprite Commercials From the ’90s for Its Latest Collab

NBA legend Grant Hill had several high-profile endorsements during his pro career. One of them inspired Fila’s next collaborative sneaker release. The baller appeared in several timeless Sprite ads throughout the 1990s, which served as inspiration for the Fila Grant Hill x Sprite set. The two-piece collection includes Hill’s first-ever signature shoe, the Grant Hill 1. Breaking down the collab further, Fila explained in a release that this shoe was specifically inspired by an ad from 1995. In the spot, a fan sees the baller with a soda bottle in hand and says, “Grant Hill drinks Sprite.” In the ad, Hill was...
NBA
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Huarache LE “Bison” Coming Soon

Thanks to its decades’ worth of notable releases, Nike has no shortage of references and pantones to draw from. And with this upcoming Air Huarache LE, the brand is ushering back in the “Bison” colorway. Though not an exact nod to the “Bison” SB Dunk, the pair makes use of...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Introduces Luxury Shapewear With the First-Ever Fendi x Skims Collection

Kim Kardashian is introducing a whole new way to elevate your style this fall. The media personality announced the inaugural collaboration between Skims and Italian luxury fashion house Fendi this morning, showing off the debut styles from the first-of-its-kind capsule. Posing in the limited edition collection, Kim herself modeled a co-branded bralette and matching sheer high-rise tights over black triangle briefs. The drop releases on Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. ET and will also feature leggings, crop tops, dresses and more in varying shades including hot pink. Pricing for the pieces has yet to be announced but fans can sign up for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fila#Footwear#Rowing Blazers#Italian#Champs#Babar The Elephant
hypebeast.com

Nike Announces Its 2021 Día De Muertos Footwear and Apparel Collection

The start of November is drawing closer, and that means and Jordan Brand are gearing up to celebrate two important holidays: Halloween and Día De Muertos. In celebration of the latter, the two imprints have officially announced its forthcoming Día De Muertos footwear and apparel collection. This year, the assemblage lines up whimsical colorways of the Air Force 1 Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid along with matching apparel items that dive deeper into the concept of Siempre Familia which exemplifies the bond between families that is unbreakable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Tinashe Connects With ShoeDazzle for New Footwear Collection

As autumn is in full swing, Tinashe and ShoeDazzle have joined forces to deliver a new collection that appeals to the layering styles of fall. Equipped for the brisk months of the season, the new ShoeDazzle x Tinashe collection comes with functional and fashionable footwear. With shoes that come in a mix of warm colors that can be styled with different pieces and have an extra layer of comfort to them, ShoeDazzle lends itself to fit into whatever mood you’re in or event you’re going to.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Café Kitsuné Launches First Ever Apparel Collection for FW21

Fresh off the back of its summer collaboration with Korean camping accessory expert Helinox, Café Kitsuné returns for Fall/Winter 2021 with its first ever apparel collection. Founded in 2013 as an extension of famed label Maison Kitsuné, Café Kitsuné boasts locations across Palais Royal in Paris, Aoyama in Tokyo and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

FILA Honors The 25th Anniversary Of The Grant Hill 2 With Super-Limited 50 Pair Release

Grant Hill continues to deepen his imprint in the game of basketball and its surrounding culture. After an astounding career as a top-level player, a co-host of NBA Inside Stuff, an announcer for college games, and even a co-owner of an NBA franchise, Hill continued to add to his mantle as he was named managing director of USA Basketball’s men’s national team. Now, in conjunction with the 25th Anniversary of one of the most iconic signature shoes in history, FILA is releasing a Grant Hill 2 crafted with premium materials unlike we’ve ever seen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Sprite And FILA Commemorate The “Grant Hill Drinks Sprite” Ad With A Refreshing Grant Hill 1 Collaboration

Picture this: You’re walking by the courts on a regular afternoon, and you spot one of the best basketball players in the world doing some basic warm-ups. Suddenly, he explodes into a 360-degree two-handed slam, lands with ease, and quenches his thirst after a workout. Naturally, you think: “Grant Hill drinks Sprite”. Injected with a burst of over-confidence, you run onto the court to try your hand at a dunk of your own, but are met with instant rejection and reality by the rim itself. This scenario was the plot of one of the most memorable advertisements of the mid-1990s; Featuring the electrifying Grant Hill, this spot by Sprite arrived at the peak of the beverage’s “Image Is Nothing” campaign direction that relayed an underlying motivational message behind a star-studded cast and A-plus visual direction.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Hill House Home’s New Holiday Collection Will Have You Ready to Party

Hill House Home’s holiday collection drops today, and aficionados of the brand’s signature Nap Dresses (which rose to stardom during the pandemic) can rejoice! The easygoing dress silhouette owes part of its popularity—virality, even—to its versatility: they are comfortable enough to wear lounging at home, yet polished enough to wear out to dinner, or, in the case of the latest collection, to all your upcoming holiday fêtes. And like all the brand’s wares, this next-gen of nap dresses is destined to delightfully flood our Instagram feeds and find a spot on everyone’s holiday wish list.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wcsx.com

DC Shoes Launching Black Sabbath Footwear/Apparel Collection

DC Shoes is paying tribute to Black Sabbath and the 50th anniversary of their Master of Reality album with a new footwear and apparel collection. The collection features a variety of shoe styles and apparel designs including t-shirts, hoodies and jackets. The DC x Black Sabbath collection his retailers and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Baller Status

Sprayground Drops Richie Rich-Inspired Apparel Collection

Streetwear brand Sprayground has announced it’s new collaboration with Richie Rich. The collaboration with the 1950s pop culture icon exemplifies the brand’s history of designing disruptive fashions that provoke a reaction while turning heads. Sprayground combines the fun and colorful art from the original comic Richie Rich to create a one-of-a-kind line that is both timeless and fashionable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
respect-mag.com

Sotheby’s to Present Most Valuable Sneakers Ever Offered at Auction During Special Luxury Sale in Las Vegas | 24 October

This month, Sotheby’s will offer for sale a legendary piece of basketball and sports history: the earliest known Michael Jordan Regular Season Game Worn Nikes – the Nike Air Ships. Attributed to Jordan’s 5th NBA game in his rookie season on November 1, 1984, the sneakers are the earliest regular season pair from Jordan’s unparalleled career in the NBA to come to market, and are a precursor to the genesis of the Air Jordan line. Estimated to sell for $1/1.5 million, the Air Ships carry the highest estimate for a pair of sneakers ever offered at auction, and are among the most valuable pair of sneakers ever, following Sotheby’s record-breaking sale last year of Kanye West ‘Grammy Worn’ Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes from 2008, which sold for $1.8 million via private sale.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TrendHunter.com

Iconic Monotone Shoe Collections

The Club C Monotone Pack by Reebok and Eames is now available at select retailers. Reebok, the famed shoe brand, honors the life and creative legacy of Charles and Ray Eames with the inaugural drop of its landmark collaboration. The new Monotone Pack is available in classic Black and White colorways.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

FILA Continues 25th Anniversary Celebration Of The Grant Hill 2 With Signature Drops

Things are heating up over at FILA as the brand, in tandem with the signature star, is bringing back the Grant Hill signature shoe collection in various forms. Just recently was the launch of the FILA Grant Hill 1 x Sprite collaboration, inspired by the mid-90s ad and can design that marked that exciting era. Up next is the Grant Hill 2 signature shoe in two original colorways, but with some key additions to truly mark the silver anniversary of the silhouette.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy