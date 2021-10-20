FILA Recalls Grant Hill's Iconic Sprite Ad With a Special-Edition Footwear and Apparel Collection

Picture this: You’re walking by the courts on a regular afternoon, and you spot one of the best basketball players in the world doing some basic warm-ups. Suddenly, he explodes into a 360-degree two-handed slam, lands with ease, and quenches his thirst after a workout. Naturally, you think: “Grant Hill drinks Sprite”. Injected with a burst of over-confidence, you run onto the court to try your hand at a dunk of your own, but are met with instant rejection and reality by the rim itself. This scenario was the plot of one of the most memorable advertisements of the mid-1990s; Featuring the electrifying Grant Hill, this spot by Sprite arrived at the peak of the beverage’s “Image Is Nothing” campaign direction that relayed an underlying motivational message behind a star-studded cast and A-plus visual direction.

