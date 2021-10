Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush called out the U.S. Senate this week for holding the confirmation hearing for Rahm Emanuel on the anniversary of Laquan McDonald’s death. McDonald, a 17-year-old Black teen, was shot 16 times by Chicago police in October 2014. The officer who shot McDonald was eventually convicted, found guilty of murder, and sent to prison. However, many criticized Emanuel, the mayor of Chicago, between 2011 and 2019 and accused him of covering up McDonald’s death.

