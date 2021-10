Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose has leveled a series of allegations about their time on the CW series — including that they were forced off the show. In an Instagram Story Rose shared on Wednesday, they claimed that rather than leaving the show of their own volition at the end of season one, they were forced off. The actor also said they were forced back to work just 10 days after a serious surgery and that working conditions on set were unsafe, resulting in serious injuries to crewmembers. “I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO